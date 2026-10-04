Prithvi Shaw to lead Maharashtra in Ranji Trophy opener

Prithvi Shaw has been named Maharashtra's captain for their Ranji Trophy opener against Services, stepping in for regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad who will be on India 'A' duty.

IMAGE: Prithvi Shaw had moved to Maharashtra Ranji Trophy team last season. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Prithvi Shaw will captain Maharashtra in their Ranji Trophy opener against Services starting October 11.

Regular captain Ruturaj Gaikwad is unavailable as he will be leading India 'A' in a three-match unofficial ODI series against Australia A.

The unofficial ODIs for India 'A' are scheduled for October 6, 9, and 11, coinciding with the start of the Ranji Trophy season.

Maharashtra is placed in Elite Group C alongside teams like Bengal, Delhi, and Gujarat for the Ranji Trophy 2026-27 season.

Prithvi Shaw was on Saturday named Maharashtra's captain for their Group C Ranji Trophy opener against Services in New Delhi from October 11. The 16-member side, however, does not feature regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad as he is set to lead India 'A' in their three-match unofficial one-day series against Australia A in Puducherry.

Gaikwad's India 'A' Commitments

These unofficial ODIs will be played on October 6, 9, and 11, while the Ranji Trophy 2026-27 season gets underway from October 11. Maharashtra and Services are placed in Elite Group C along with Bengal, Delhi, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Kerala, and Odisha.

Maharashtra Squad Details

Squad: Prithvi Shaw (c), Sachin Dhas, Digvijay Patil, Ankeet Bawane, Harshal Kate, Siddhesh Veer, Saurabh Navale (wk), Vicky Ostwal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mukesh Choudhary, Pradeep Dadhe, Tanay Sanghvi, Vaibhav Darkunde, Hitesh Walunj, Rishikesh Sonawane, Atharva Dharmadhikari.