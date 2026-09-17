Prithvi Shaw and Akriti Agarwal Announce Separation Months After Engagement

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw and Akriti Agarwal have officially ended their engagement, just months after sharing their happy news.
Key Points
- Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw and Akriti Agarwal have mutually decided to end their engagement.
- Akriti Agarwal confirmed the separation on Instagram, citing 'different goals and circumstances' as the reason.
- She requested privacy and asked the public to refrain from speculation regarding their decision.
- The couple had announced their engagement on social media on March 8, 2026.
Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw and his fiancée Akriti Agarwal have parted ways just a few months after announcing their engagement. Agarwal confirming the separation in a statement on Instagram on Thursday.
Statement from Akriti Agarwal
'With a heavy heart, I would like to share that my fiance and I have decided to part ways due to different goals and circumstances for our future. As much as we love and care for each other, we've come to accept that our paths are not meant to be together. With our responsibilities and the circumstances we are currently facing, we have mutually decided to go our separate ways,' Agarwal wrote.
'I genuinely wish nothing but the best, peace, and happiness for both of us as we move forward. I kindly request everyone to respect our privacy during this difficult time and refrain from speculating or making assumptions about the reasons behind our decision. Thank you for understanding and respecting our space,' she added.
Engagement Announcement
Shaw announced his engagement to girlfriend Akriti Agarwal on social media on Sunday, March 8, 2026.
<p><img title="Prithvi Shaw and Akriti Agarwal during their engagement ceremony in May" src="https://im.rediff.com/cricket/2026/mar/08prithvi-shaw1.jpg" alt="Prithvi Shaw and Akriti Agarwal during their engagement ceremony in May" width="1200" height="1003" /></p><div class="imgcaption">IMAGE: Prithvi Shaw with Akriti Agarwal during their engagement ceremony in May. <span class="credit">Photograph: Prithvi Shaw/Instagram </span></div>