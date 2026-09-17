Prithvi Shaw and Akriti Agarwal Announce Separation Months After Engagement

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw and Akriti Agarwal have officially ended their engagement, just months after sharing their happy news.

IMAGE: Prithvi Shaw with Akriti Agarwal during their engagement ceremony in May. Photograph: Prithvi Shaw/Instagram

Key Points Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw and Akriti Agarwal have mutually decided to end their engagement.

Akriti Agarwal confirmed the separation on Instagram, citing 'different goals and circumstances' as the reason.

She requested privacy and asked the public to refrain from speculation regarding their decision.

The couple had announced their engagement on social media on March 8, 2026.

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw and his fiancée Akriti Agarwal have parted ways just a few months after announcing their engagement. Agarwal confirming the separation in a statement on Instagram on Thursday.

Statement from Akriti Agarwal

IMAGE: Akriti Agarwal posted about the break-up on Instagram. Photograph: Kind courtesy Akriti Agarwal/Instagram