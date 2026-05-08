Prince Yadav reveals real feeling after Kohli wicket

Prince Yadav values Lucknow Super Giants' thrilling IPL victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru more than dismissing Virat Kohli for a duck, highlighting the importance of teamwork and guidance from experienced players like Mohammed Shami.

IMAGE: Prince Yadav credits LSG bowling coach Bharat Arun and veteran pacer Mohammed Shami for their positive influence. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Prince Yadav dismissed Virat Kohli for a duck in the IPL 2024 match between LSG and RCB.

Yadav prioritised Lucknow Super Giants' victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru over his individual achievement of taking Kohli's wicket.

Mohammed Shami has helped Prince Yadav understand the nuances of bowling with the new ball.

Prince Yadav said dismissing Virat Kohli for a two-ball duck was a special moment, but stressed that Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) mattered more to him than the individual achievement.

During the run-chase of RCB, Prince struck early to remove Kohli cheaply as LSG registered a thrilling nine-run victory in a high-scoring Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 clash in Lucknow on Thursday night.

Prince Yadav On Team Victory

Reflecting on the prized wicket, the young pacer said the result of the match was far more satisfying.

"I felt good after the wicket, but my greatest joy is that we won the match. If I had taken the wicket and we had lost, it wouldn't have been that significant, but the best thing for me is that my team won. Winning the match for the team was more important to me," Prince said during the post-match press conference.

Guidance From Bharat Arun And Mohammed Shami

The right-arm speedster also opened up on his interactions with LSG bowling coach Bharat Arun and veteran India pacer Mohammed Shami, saying the discussions with them have been positive and helpful.

"I have continuous conversations with him; in fact, Mohammed Shami is also there. So everything is going well, we're having good, positive discussions, and focusing only on how and what to deliver," Prince said.

Prince further credited Shami for helping him understand the nuances of bowling with the new ball and for boosting the confidence of younger bowlers on the field.

"I learned a lot from him about the new ball as well, but what I like most is that whenever a bowler is bowling, he stands at mid-on or mid-off. Having such an experienced player standing with you gives you a completely different level of confidence. Having the experience of Mohammad Shami gives you confidence," the LSG pacer added.