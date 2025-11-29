HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Prez Murmu Hosts World Champions At Rashtrapati Bhavan!

Prez Murmu Hosts World Champions At Rashtrapati Bhavan!

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 29, 2025 21:04 IST

x

President Droupadi Murmu

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu meets India Blind Women's T20 World Cup-winning team at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday. Photographs: Rashtrapati Bhavan/X

The Indian Blind Women's T20 World Cup-winning team met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and presented her with an autographed cricket bat on Saturday.

The President congratulated the team members on winning the T20 World Cup and said their success would inspire others to scale new heights in their lives and careers.

President Droupadi Murmu

The President also signed a cricket ball presented by the team on the occasion.

India had recently won the inaugural T20 Blind Women's World Cup after defeating Nepal in the final in Colombo.

President Droupadi Murmu

"In a treasured gesture, the President gifted the players a specially-autographed cricket ball, along with mementos for each player, carrying her blessings and best wishes," said a Cricket Association for the Blind in India release.

 

"The visit concluded with a tour of the Rashtrapati Bhavan - a moment of awe, joy, and celebration for the team."

President Droupadi Murmu

The team, led by captain Deepika T C, dominated the six-nation tournament also featuring Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, and the United States.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'India Is Proud Of These Champions'
'India Is Proud Of These Champions'
PIX: PM Modi meets triumphant blind women's cricket team
PIX: PM Modi meets triumphant blind women's cricket team
Modi hails India blind women's team!
Modi hails India blind women's team!
India Women To Celebrate World Cup Win With PM Modi
India Women To Celebrate World Cup Win With PM Modi
Indian Women Create Their 1983 Moment
Indian Women Create Their 1983 Moment

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Vegetarian Kebab Recipe

webstory image 2

Recipe: Paya

webstory image 3

11 Magical International Dark Sky Places

VIDEOS

Fastest-Growing Economy Sudhanshu Trivedi hails Indias GDP Growth amid Trump Tariff0:53

Fastest-Growing Economy Sudhanshu Trivedi hails Indias...

Film Director Rishab Shetty celebrates cinema, says IFFI inspires young filmmakers0:25

Film Director Rishab Shetty celebrates cinema, says IFFI...

Maoist MMC zone spokesperson, 10 others surrender in Gadchiroli DY IG Police, Gadchiroli Range1:52

Maoist MMC zone spokesperson, 10 others surrender in...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO