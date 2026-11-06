India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Can Pacers Deliver Again?

India's promising, yet untested, pace attack is set to dictate terms against New Zealand's batters in the second One-Day International in Wellington, aiming to build on their impressive performance in the series opener and extend the visitors' lead.

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh led the Indian attack and picked four wickets in the 1st ODI in Auckland on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points India's inexperienced pace attack, including Gurnoor Brar, Anshul Kamboj, and Arshdeep Singh, will look to maintain their upper hand against New Zealand in the second ODI.

Anshul Kamboj was particularly effective in the first ODI, bowling 46 dot balls and consistently hitting Test-match lengths, potentially earning him the new ball.

Rohit Sharma is expected to return to form after a first-over dismissal, while Virat Kohli showed fluency in the series opener.

New Zealand's main batter, Devon Conway, has been ruled out of the series due to concussion, adding to the hosts' injury woes.

The Hnry Stadium in Wellington is expected to offer good carry and bounce, favouring fast bowlers, requiring India's pacers to adjust their lengths.

India's inexperienced, yet promising, four-pronged pace attack will be looking to maintain its upper hand over New Zealand's batters and dictate proceedings to ensure that the visitors' lead is extended when the two sides clash in the second ODI in Wellington on Saturday.

There were plenty of question marks over India's untested bowling resources heading into the series, but the likes of Gurnoor Brar, Anshul Kamboj and Arshdeep Singh changed that narrative with stellar performances in the series opener.

The trio also hinted at a shift in preference for head coach Gautam Gambhir, who has thus far been vocal about his liking for all-rounders. Eden Park had shorter straight boundaries.

At the Hnry Stadium in Wellington, the square boundaries are shorter, requiring pacers to adjust their lengths accordingly. Arshdeep and Co. bounced out the opposition in Auckland, but in Hamilton, the ground dimensions will encourage them to bowl a tad fuller.

Pace Attack Adjustments and Key Performers

IMAGE: Anshul Kamboj was the most impressive of India's pacers in the 1st ODI, bowling 46 dot balls in his spell. Photograph: BCCI

The left-arm pacer took the most wickets, but it was Kamboj who was the pick of the bowlers for India with his 46 dot balls. While the other bowlers focused on bowling into the pitch, Kamboj was rewarded for consistently hitting Test-match lengths.

Arshdeep and Auqib Nabi opened the bowling at Eden Park, but considering the movement Kamboj generated, he could also be given the new ball alongside the seasoned left-arm pacer. Among the four pacers, Nabi was the only one to go wicketless. He could be replaced by the experienced Mohammed Siraj if the latter is available for the game, but the Indian team has kept its cards close to its chest.

"I don't know, the team management will decide that," said fielding coach Shubhadeep Ghosh during the pre-match interaction with the media when asked whether Siraj would get a game.

Batting Form and New Zealand's Challenges

IMAGE: Virat Kohli struck a free-flowing half-century to announce his form. Photograph: BCCI

On the batting front, Rohit Sharma would be expected to get back among the runs after his first-over dismissal in the series opener. The right-hander arrived here on the back of a good run in the home series against the West Indies. The redoubtable Virat Kohli's fluency at Eden Park was striking.

The extra bounce hardly bothered him as he kept collecting boundaries at will and anchored the Indian chase. However, the other Indian batters were troubled by the short ball and would be looking to sharpen their game in that department. Shreyas Iyer was peppered with a barrage of bouncers before falling to a rising delivery.

The same was the case with Axar Patel. New Zealand batters, on the other hand, tried to pull their way out of trouble against the short ball but failed miserably.

Conway Ruled Out, Pitch Conditions Favour Pacers

IMAGE: Pacer Blair Tickner at a New Zealand nets session on Friday, ahead of the 2nd ODI in Wellington on Saturday. Photograph: BLACKCAPS/X

Skipper Mitchell Santner admitted after the game that his batters were found wanting against the extra bounce generated by the Indian pacers. Good carry and bounce are expected at this ground as well, bringing the fast bowlers very much into play.

Ahead of the game, New Zealand's main batter, Devon Conway, was ruled out of the series after sustaining a concussion in a collision during fielding practice. It makes life tougher for the hosts, who are already dealing with a host of injuries amid a gruelling schedule.

"Yeah, he's been massive for us, obviously. Crazy event at training, but we're bringing in Kelly, another great player. So it just gives other players an opportunity to stand up, as we have throughout," said fast bowler Blair Tickner on the eve of the game. The other player involved in the collision, Matt Henry, has, however, recovered and is available for the game.

Squads and Match Details

Squads:

India: Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vc), KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav, Naman Dhir.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (captain), Tom Seifert, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham (wk), Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, Matthew Fisher, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner, Nathan Smith.

Match starts 7.30 am IST.