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Lhuan-dre Pretorius blasts 188, becomes highest individual scorer in T20 cricket

October 03, 2026 00:22 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Lhuan-dre Pretorius smashed an unbeaten 188 off 79 balls for Titans, breaking Chris Gayle’s T20 record with 13 sixes and 15 fours before narrowly missing a double century.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius

IMAGE: Lhuan-dre Pretorius unleashed 13 sixes and 15 fours to surpass Chris Gayle's record. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Momentum Multiply Titans/X

Key Points

  • Lhuan-dre Pretorius smashed an unbeaten 188 off 79 balls to register the highest individual score in T20 cricket.
  • The Titans batter eclipsed Chris Gayle’s previous record of 175 not out, hitting 13 sixes and 15 fours in his record-breaking innings.
  • Pretorius narrowly missed a double century as Titans reached 267/3, following his 101 off 53 balls for South Africa against Namibia last month.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius smashed 188 not out from 79 balls for South Africa’s Titans franchise against the Knights in a domestic CSA T20 Challenge fixture on Friday, the most runs by a batter in a single innings in the 20-over format.

Pretorius launched 13 sixes and 15 fours as he passed the previous top mark of 175 not out by former West Indies international Chris Gayle for the Royal Challengers Bangalore against the Pune Warriors in the Indian Premier League in 2013.

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Double Century Slips Away as Titans Post 267

 

Pretorius, 20, was well on course for a double-ton but ran out of overs as the Titans finished their innings on 267 for three.

The left-hander has been in form of late but also blighted by injury.

His previous innings was a 53-ball 101 for South Africa in a T20I against Namibia last month.

Source: REUTERS
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