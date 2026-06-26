'Pressure Will Follow Sooryavanshi'

'He's not going to have a lot of long road ahead of him where he's going to play without pressure. It will eventually catch up.'

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has an impressive record, including a Ranji debut at 12, an IPL hundred at 14, and an India squad call-up at 15. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Ravichandran Ashwin advises 15-year-old cricket prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to enjoy the game despite global attention.

Ashwin identifies Sooryavanshi as a 'special' talent, noting his ability to adapt against senior bowlers.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is in the global spotlight but Ravichandran Ashwin has urged the teenage sensation to stay simple and enjoy his cricket.

The 15-year-old prodigy has already built a remarkable rise -- making his Ranji Trophy debut at 12, scoring an IPL hundred at 14 and finishing as the top scorer in IPL 2026.

He is now the youngest player picked in the India squad ahead of the upcoming Ireland series.

'He's a 15-year-old kid, who I personally believe should have fun playing the game, just like you would in the gullies from his hometown. He's not going to have a lot of long road ahead of him where he's going to play without pressure. It will eventually catch up, because it will turn into being work, but as of now, I would love for him to have fun and entertain all of us,' Ashwin said on the BBC's Stumped podcast.

Ashwin's Perspective On Vaibhav's Talent And Future

Ashwin believes that while the teenager's talent is already evident, the real challenge will come as expectations grow and pressure builds over time.

'I think he's special. When you watch someone special, you know it straight away. What stood out with Vaibhav was not just the way he's batted, but it's also about how he's been able to make subtle adjustments with respect to some senior bowlers coming after him,' he added.

Sooryavanshi, who recently earned his maiden India call-up, is in line to potentially make his T20I debut against Ireland in Belfast.

However, his inclusion remains uncertain given the presence of established openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, with the team unlikely to rush him unless conditions demand it.

Indian Players And Overseas Franchise Leagues

Ashwin also reflected on the structure of Indian cricket and the limited opportunities for active international players to feature in overseas franchise leagues.

'The honest answer is no (on the possibility of the participation of Indian players). Whether you agree to it or not, the economic model means a lot to the game, and the IPL is standing at the cusp of probably having a valuation that's more than some of the other leagues.'

'The IPL is able to retain the quality of players, local players especially, and Indian players are heavily marketable in the country. Enabling them to move on to another league, especially when they're contracted to play for their country, I don't think it's going to happen.'

'But you will see one-off cricketers here and there who will turn up and play in some of these leagues.'