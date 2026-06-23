President Droupadi Murmu confers Padma Shri on Rohit Sharma

Former India captain Rohit Sharma received the Padma Shri from President Droupadi Murmu, recognising his outstanding cricket career that included leading India to the 2024 T20 World Cup title.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma with the Padma Shri award. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Mumbai Indians/X

Key Points Former India captain Rohit Sharma received the Padma Shri from President Droupadi Murmu for his contribution to Indian cricket.

Rohit led India to the ICC T20 World Cup title in 2024 and the Champions Trophy in 2025 during his tenure as captain.

The batting great holds the ODI record for the highest individual score of 264 and remains the only player with three ODI double centuries.

Former India captain Rohit Sharma was conferred the Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday in recognition of his outstanding contribution to Indian cricket.

Rohit led India to the ICC T20 World Cup title in 2024 and the Champions Trophy in 2025, adding to an illustrious international career spanning nearly two decades.

The Padma Awards 2026 were presented by President Murmu during the second Civil Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan. A total of 65 Padma Awards, including two Padma Vibhushan, seven Padma Bhushan and 56 Padma Shri honours, are being conferred during the ceremony.

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Rohit recognised for cricketing achievements

One of the most successful ODI batters in the game's history, Rohit has scored 11,720 runs in 285 matches at an average of 48.83. He holds the world record for the highest individual ODI score of 264 and is the only batter to have scored three double centuries in the format.

In Test cricket, Rohit made his debut in 2013 and played 67 matches, scoring 4,301 runs, including 12 centuries and 18 half-centuries. His highest Test score was 212 against South Africa in 2019.

Rohit also enjoyed a distinguished T20I career. After making his debut in 2007, he scored 4,231 runs in 159 matches and retired from the format following India's T20 World Cup triumph in 2024. He remains the first men's cricketer to play more than 150 T20 internationals.

He won two T20 World Cups during his career -- as a player in 2007 and as captain in 2024.