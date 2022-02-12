News
Preity Zinta dances as Punjab Kings buys Dhawan

Preity Zinta dances as Punjab Kings buys Dhawan

By Rediff Cricket
February 12, 2022 18:32 IST
Preity Zinta

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI

Preity Zinta who co-owns Punjab Kings shared a video of herself dancing after her team bought batsman Shikhar Dhawan at the IPL auction.

Sharing a video of herself on her Instagram Stories, Preity wrote, 'Yeah we got Shikhar Dhawan. Always wanted him in our team'.

Preity Zinta

 

Punjab bagged Dhawan for Rs 8.25 crore. Dhawan has a good record of 5784 runs in 192 IPL games at a strike rate of 126.

Preity Zinta additionally shared Punjab King’s tweet welcoming Shikhar Dhawan. It was captioned, 'DHa-one and only Jatt ji!'

Preity Zinta

The actor, who welcomed twins in November, earlier shared that she won’t be able to make it to the auction.

Rediff Cricket
West Indies tour of India

West Indies tour of India

