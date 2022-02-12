Preity Zinta dances as Punjab Kings buys Dhawan

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI

Preity Zinta who co-owns Punjab Kings shared a video of herself dancing after her team bought batsman Shikhar Dhawan at the IPL auction.

Sharing a video of herself on her Instagram Stories, Preity wrote, 'Yeah we got Shikhar Dhawan. Always wanted him in our team'.

Punjab bagged Dhawan for Rs 8.25 crore. Dhawan has a good record of 5784 runs in 192 IPL games at a strike rate of 126.

Preity Zinta additionally shared Punjab King’s tweet welcoming Shikhar Dhawan. It was captioned, 'DHa-one and only Jatt ji!'

The actor, who welcomed twins in November, earlier shared that she won’t be able to make it to the auction.