Preity Z on IPL, Shreyas and that viral pic with Kohli

April 28, 2025 15:49 IST

Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough in a picture posted on her X handle

IMAGE: Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough in a picture posted on her X handle. Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/X

Bollywood actress and Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta was in a chatty mood on Monday.

After posting a picture with her husband Gene Goodenough from some picturesque holiday, early Monday morning, Mrs Zinta called on her fans on social media for an 'impromptu #pzchat'.

'Seems like the perfect day for an impromptu #pzchat ! Any particular topics you would like to chat on or should the chat focus on cricket since the IPL is on ?'

 

Within minutes her timeline was flooded with questions about Punjab Kings, captain Shreyas Iyer and also about the picture with Virat Kohli a few days ago.

Among other things she also said that currently Lionness is what she is hooked on to on TV as well as the IPL and her all-time favourite TV show is Friends.

One fan asked: 'Views on Shreyas Iyer as a person and captain? #pzchat. '

'Shreyas is a very down to earth guy and an amazing captain. Very tactical and aggressive in his approach as a player, but the sweetest and the most soft-spoken guy. We are very happy that he is leading Punjab kings & happier we could get him in the auction as he was our first & only choice for captaincy, therefore, the whole auction revolved around him for us as a team,' she replied while making some revelations along the way.

Kohli and Preity Zinta

Another question popped on her TL: '#pzchat How would you describe PBKS performance so far in IPL 2025? By the way mam thank you so much for your presence in New Chandigarh the vibe in that stadium is unbelievable! Can’t wait for next year already haha'

'Thank you. It’s all thanks to our fans, our wonderful operation team and the PCA for creating such an unbelievable vibe in the stadium. Where PBKS performance is concerned we still have the second half of the tournament, so I don’t want to speak to soon. I hope we put our best foot forward and play to our potential.The biggest plus is how our young talented players are stepping up and showing the world who they are through their play,' she answered.

'What has been your biggest learning from ipl? #pzchat,' asked another fan, to which she replied: 'IPL is that stage where the hard-working and talented shine ! It’s probably one of the few places in India where papa‘s influence & nepotism don’t work - just raw talent, hard work & sheer determination triumph. When talent meets opportunity, then Sky is the limit.'

She also got asked about the picture with RCB's Virat Kohli that went viral a few days back.

'We were showing each other pictures of our children & talking about them ! Time does fly… When I first met Virat 18 years ago, he was a spirited teenager buzzing with talent & fire - today he still has that fire & is an icon & a very sweet & doting father,' she said.

