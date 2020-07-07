Tambe retires, withdraws and retires yet again to play in CPL

July 07, 2020 17:25 IST

'First he had retired and then he withdrew it and now again he has retired.'

IMAGE: Pravin Tambe, 48, is set to become first Indian player to play in the Caribbean Premier League. Photograph: BCCI

The BCCI will not stop veteran leg-spinner Pravin Tambe from playing for Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League as it has been confirmed that he has officially retired, albeit second time having withdrawn on the first occasion.

The 48-year-old Tambe is set to become first Indian player to play in the CPL. As per BCCI rules, he is now eligible having announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.



A senior Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) official, however, cleared the air, saying Tambe's current status is "retired".



"As per the MCA records, his current status is retired. He has recently retired. First he had retired and then he withdrew it and now again he has retired. He has written an e-mail to the MCA in this regard," the MCA official said.



There were some doubts about his retirement status as he was earlier suspended for taking part in T10 league after being picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders for 20 lakh at the IPL auctions in December.



The BCCI doesn't allow any active domestic cricketer to take part in any other private leagues outside India.



Infact, Yuvraj Singh also had to retire before plying his trade in the Global T20 Canada



Mumbai spinner Tambe, who has represented Gujarat Lions, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, played 33 IPL matches and taken 28 wickets with an average of 30.5.



The CPL tournament will be played between August 18 and September 10 but it will also depend whether Tambe can travel to the Caribbean islands with Indian government already banning international commercial flights till July 31.



In case, the travel ban is extended, Tambe's dreams will be dashed.



The tournament will be held behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tambe has only played two first-class matches in his career.