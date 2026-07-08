Injury forces Pratika Rawal out of landmark Lord's Test

India's opening batter Pratika Rawal will miss the historic Lord's Test against England due to a knee injury, with Priya Punia stepping in as her replacement for this landmark women's cricket event.

IMAGE: The injured Pratika Rawal has replaced by Priya Punia in the India squad for the Lord's Test. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points Pratika Rawal has been ruled out of the historic Lord's Test against England due to a knee injury.

The injury occurred during an India A game in Taunton, requiring stitches.

Priya Punia has been added to the squad as Rawal's replacement for the Test match.

This marks Rawal's second significant injury setback, having previously missed the ODI World Cup due to an ankle twist.

The upcoming match will be the first women's Test ever staged at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground.

India opener Pratika Rawal has been ruled out of the historic Lord's Test against England, beginning on Friday, due to a knee injury.

Rawal suffered a cut on her knee during an India A game in Taunton earlier this month, revealed head coach Amol Muzumdar.

• Why Is Sanju Always First To Be Dropped?

Punia Replaces Injured Rawal For Lord's Test

Priya Punia has been added to the squad as Rawal's replacement.

"Pratika has been ruled out of the Test match due to her injury in the India A match. She has got a cut on her knee which required some stitches. She is out for the Test match and Priya Punia has been added into the squad," said Mujumdar.

Rawal had also suffered a heartbreak in the ODI World Cup at home last year when she twisted her ankle to be forced out of the tournament. Rawal had made her debut against Australia earlier this year.

Lord's is staging a women's Test for the very first time, 142 years after the "Home of Cricket" staged its first men's Test.