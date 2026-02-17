Pratika Rawal back in India women's squad for Australia ODIs

Pratika Rawal is back in India's squad for the upcoming women's ODI series against Australia after recovering from an ankle injury, sustained during the World Cup last year.

IMAGE: Pratika Rawal, who finished as the fourth highest run-getter in the 2025 World Cup with 308 runs from seven matches, sustained a knee and ankle injury during the last league match against Bangladesh. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Pratika Rawal returns to India's women's cricket squad for the ODI series against Australia after recovering from an ankle injury.

Rawal sustained the injury during the World Cup and completed rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence.

The ODI series against Australia includes three matches in Brisbane and Hobart.

Rawal is also part of the Test squad for the one-off game in Perth.

The updated India squad includes key players like Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and Shafali Verma.

Having recuperated from an ankle injury, batter Pratika Rawal was added to India's women's cricket squad for a three-match ODI series against Australia, beginning February 24 in Brisbane.

Rawal picked up the injury during the World Cup last year while fielding during a game against Bangladesh. She was replaced by Shafali Verma in the tournament that India went on to win for the first time.

"The Women's Selection Committee has added Pratika Rawal to India's squad for the three-match ODI series against Australia women, which is part of the ongoing multi-format tour of Australia," read a statement from the BCCI on Tuesday.

"Pratika has completed her rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence and has fully recovered from her ankle injury sustained in October during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025," it added.

ODI series schedule

After the opening game in Brisbane, the other two ODIs of the series will be held in Hobart on February 27 and March 1.

The 25-year-old is already a part of the Test squad for the one-off game from March 6 in Perth.

India's squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Renuka Thakur, Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Kashvee Gautam, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Pratika Rawal.