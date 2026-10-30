Prasidh Krishna ruled out of New Zealand ODI series with hamstring injury

India's cricketing plans for the New Zealand series face a setback as pacer Prasidh Krishna is ruled out of the ODIs due to a hamstring injury, while Mohammed Siraj bolsters the India A squad for crucial match practice.

IMAGE: Prasidh Krishna will need additional time to build up the workload required to be ready for matches, the BCCI said in a statement on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Prasidh Krishna is ruled out of the five-match ODI series against New Zealand due to a hamstring injury.

Mohammed Siraj has been added to the India A squad for the second four-day game in Christchurch.

Prasidh Krishna may join the India A squad for the third four-day game if he clears a fitness assessment, aiming for Test series preparation.

Nitish Kumar Reddy will remain part of the ODI squad for the first match and later join India A for match practice.

India has already secured the five-match Twenty20 International series with a 3-0 lead.

India pacer Prasidh Krishna was on Friday ruled out of the five-match ODI series against New Zealand beginning November 4, while fast bowler Mohammed Siraj was added to the India A squad for the second four-day game starting on Saturday. Prasidh had injured his hamstring during the home ODI series against the West Indies. His addition to the squad for New Zealand 50-over assignment was subject to fitness clearance. PTI had reported on Wednesday that he would not be fit in time for the upcoming series.

Injury Setback for Prasidh Krishna

However, he remains in contention for the Tests as the BCCI said Prasidh will be added to the India A squad for the third and final game against New Zealand A beginning November 7 if he clears the fitness assessment. "The right-arm pacer, who is recovering from the hamstring injury, will need additional time to build up the workload required to be ready for matches," a BCCI release stated.

"Prasidh will join India A squad for the third and final four-day game against New Zealand A, subject to him clearing the Return to Play (RTP) assessment. This will give him an opportunity to gain match practice and prepare for the Test series," it added.

Squad Adjustments and Preparations

Pace all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy will remain a part of the ODI squad for the first match against New Zealand. Siraj, meanwhile, will join the India A squad for the second four-day game, scheduled to begin in Christchurch on Saturday. He is a part of the ODI squad. Nitish will link up with the India A squad for the third four-day game against New Zealand A which will be held in Lincoln. It will help him gain match practice ahead of the two-match Test series against New Zealand, starting November 19. India have won the five-match Twenty20 International series with a hat-trick of wins.

Full Squads Announced

The Squads: India A: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Yash Rathod, R. Smaran, Dhruv Jurel (C) (WK), Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Shikhar Mohan, Mukesh Choudhary, Mukesh Kumar, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra (WK).

India for the first three ODIs: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan (WK), Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy (only for the first ODI)

India for fourth and fifth ODIs: Shreyas Iyer (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra (WK), Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav.