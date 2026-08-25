Prasidh Krishna: Aggression is in my bowling, not my demeanour

Indian seamer Prasidh Krishna sheds light on his bowling philosophy, explaining that his aggression is channelled through discipline and intensity on the pitch, rather than outward displays, as India dominates the second Test against Sri Lanka.

IMAGE: Prasidh Krishna celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Lahiru Udara on Day 2 of the 2nd Test in Colombo on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Prasidh Krishna defines his aggression through the intensity and discipline of his bowling, rather than his on-field demeanour.

He adapts his bowling length based on pitch conditions and team strategy, working with analysts and coaches to identify optimal target areas.

Krishna played a crucial role in India's strong position at the end of Day 2 against Sri Lanka, claiming the first wicket.

He highlighted the importance of the slip cordon, stating that 50% of the job is taking the catch after getting an edge.

As India kept Sri Lanka on the back foot at the end of day two of the second Test against Sri Lanka at Colombo on Monday, Indian seamer Prasidh Krishna stressed that his aggression is reflected in the intensity and discipline he brings to his bowling rather than his on-field demeanour. He believes that his bowling length varies according to the pitch and conditions, with the team's analysts and coaches helping determine the ideal areas to target.

After India declared at 503/9, Sri Lanka finished the second day on 8/2, with debutant Kamil Mishara unbeaten on five. Krishna claimed the first wicket for India, dismissing Lahiru Udara for just one.

Defining Aggression on the Field

'Aggression can come out in different ways, and for me it is about what I'm doing when I'm bowling. It's very easy for people to get away or be distracted by what's happening in the pitch. 'There's too much happening, there's not too much happening, but I think the focus is still to come in and bowl those areas with full effort,' Krishna told broadcasters ahead of play on Day 3.

'Length is something that keeps changing with the pitches that we play on. So, we sit with analysts, coaches, and everything and decide on what's the kind of length that we want to be bowling on different surfaces. And yeah, natural length was something that I could say when I was not playing for the country, but when I'm here, I need to be bowling every length that the team wants, and I'm trying to do that,' he added.

Impact in the Series

Krishna took three wickets in the first Test, which India won by 165 runs, claiming one in the first innings and two in the second. Along with Mohammed Siraj, he has kept the Sri Lankan batters in check with the new ball, consistently hitting hard lengths and maintaining pressure.

Krishna credited the Colombo pitch for offering some seam movement on Lahiru Udara's dismissal and praised Yashasvi Jaiswal for an exceptional catch.

'I think it was, there's something in the pitch, of course. Maybe stopped a little bit. There was a bit of seam, and I think credit goes to Jaiswal for the catch that he took. It was an exceptional one. We have been putting in some effort on the field in practice, so I think it just paid off.

'(On the importance of the slip cordon) 100%. I think 50% of the job is bowling the ball there, getting an edge, but 50% is taking it as well, and we have been pretty good at doing that. I think it's also doing the simple things right, which we have been doing well, and that's what shows,' he added.