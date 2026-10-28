Hamstring injury rules Prasidh Krishna out of New Zealand ODIs

India's fast bowling talent, Prasidh Krishna, will miss the crucial five-match ODI series against New Zealand starting November 4, as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury, with his focus now shifting to Test readiness.

IMAGE: Prasidh Krishna has been out of action after pulling a hamstring during the recent ODI series against the West Indies. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Prasidh Krishna will miss the five-match ODI series against New Zealand starting November 4.

He is currently recovering from a hamstring injury.

Prasidh has match simulation and fitness tests scheduled for November 1 and 2 in Bengaluru.

The team management prioritises his full recovery for Test matches over ODIs.

The injury occurred during the home ODI series against the West Indies.

India speedster Prasidh Krishna will not be a part of the upcoming five-match ODI series against New Zealand starting November 4 as he is yet to fully recover from his hamstring injury, a BCCI source told PTI on Wednesday.

Prasidh Krishna's Recovery Status

Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi, who impressed in the first unofficial red-ball game between India A and New Zealand A in Lincoln, is likely to be drafted into the squad in place of Prasidh.

"Prasidh is recovering well and he has his match simulation and fitness test lined up at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru on November 1 and 2.

"In any case, the team management as well as national selection committee believes that Prasidh should be fully ready for Tests where he is required more than ODIs," said a BCCI source.

Prasidh pulled a hamstring during the home ODI series against the West Indies.