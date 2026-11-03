Prasidh Krishna gets crucial update ahead of NZ Tests

Get the latest on India's cricket squad as pacer Prasidh Krishna is declared fit for the crucial two-match Test series against New Zealand, boosting India's bowling attack.

FILE IMAGE: Prasidh Krishna has been declared fit for the Test series against New Zealand. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points India pacer Prasidh Krishna has been declared fit for the two-match Test series against New Zealand, starting on November 19.

Krishna was previously sidelined by a left hamstring injury, which ruled him out of the ongoing five-match ODI series.

He is expected to gain match practice by playing in the third unofficial four-day Test between India A and New Zealand A from November 7 to 10.

His last international appearance was on September 30 in an ODI against the West Indies, where he left the field after bowling five overs.

India pacer Prasidh Krishna was on Tuesday declared fit for the two-match Test series against New Zealand, starting on November 19.

Prasidh Krishna's Return To Action

The first Test will be played in Wellington from November 19 to 23 while the second match will be staged in Christchurch from November 27 to December 1.

Prasidh was sidelined by a left hamstring injury and was subsequently ruled out of the five-match ODI series starting in Auckland on Wednesday.

"Prasidh Krishna has been declared fit and is set to be available for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand," a BCCI source told PTI.

The right-arm pacer is also expected to play the third unofficial four-day Test between India A and New Zealand A from November 7 to 10 at Lincoln.

The BCCI had earlier informed that Prasidh "needed additional time to build up the workload required to be ready for matches", adding that doing so "will give him an opportunity to gain match practice and prepare for the Test series."

Prasidh's last appearance for India was on September 30 when he was part of the second ODI against the West Indies in Guwahati, a contest in which he had walked off after bowling five overs of his quota.