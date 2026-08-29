Prasidh Krishna earns impact player honour after key role in Sri Lanka series win

Prasidh Krishna was rewarded for his relentless effort in India’s Sri Lanka Test series win, taking seven wickets and earning the Impact Player of the Series medal.

IMAGE: Prasidh Krishna averaged 24.57 across two Tests against Sri Lanka and was India's leading pacer in Jasprit Bumrah's absence. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Prasidh Krishna won India’s 'Impact Player of the Series' medal after taking seven wickets against Sri Lanka.

Performance analyst Hari Prasad praised Krishna’s bowling and his relentless demand for data throughout the tour.

Krishna credited the entire squad and support staff for India’s series success, stressing the value of collective effort.

Pacer Prasidh Krishna was named India’s ‘Impact Player of the Series’ after playing a key role in the team's Test series win over Sri Lanka.

Krishna received the medal from performance analyst Hari Prasad Mohan. He took seven wickets in two Tests at an average of 24.57, with best figures of 3/52, emerging as India’s leading pacer in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah.

Spinner Manav Suthar took 16 wickets and Ravindra Jadeja eight to lead India’s bowling charts.

'Made the Ball Talk'

Praising Krishna, Hari said the pacer "made the ball talk" and consistently asked the right questions of Sri Lanka’s batters despite difficult conditions.

He also highlighted Krishna’s constant demand for data, joking that the pacer could have a second career as an analyst because of the number of questions he asked throughout the tour.

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Krishna Credits Team Effort

Krishna thanked his teammates and support staff, saying his contribution would not have been possible without their efforts during the two-Test series.

He praised the reserves and support staff for their work in the heat, including helping with water and other match-day duties.

"Even during such hot days, everybody is sitting out there, standing out there, helping with water. All the reserves out there, coming and running in and helping of all of us. So this effort is going to take us all a long way. So this is the way the team has to be run and thanks so much," he said.