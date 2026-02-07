HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Pramod Madushan replaces Malinga in Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup squad

Pramod Madushan replaces Malinga in Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup squad

February 07, 2026 13:43 IST

Pramod Madushan

IMAGE: Pramod Madushan has 12 wickets to his name from eight T20Is. Photograph: Christopher Pike/Reuters

  • Sri Lanka quick Eshan Malinga dislocated his shoulder in the T20 match against England last week.
  • Pramod Madushan has 12 wickets to his name from eight T20s.
  • He returns to the shortest format for the first time since the 2023 bilateral series in New Zealand.

The International Cricket Council has confirmed pacer Pramod Madushan as the replacement for Sri Lanka quick Eshan Malinga, who was ruled out of the Twenty20 World Cup on home soil after dislocating his shoulder against England last week.

Malinga, 25, suffered the injury during his second over on Sunday, and was unable to continue as England won the 20-over match by six wickets to secure a series win in Kandy.

 

"The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has approved Pramod Madushan as a replacement for Eshan Malinga in the Sri Lanka squad," read a statement from the ICC on Friday.

Madushan, who has 12 wickets to his name in eight T20s, makes a return to the shortest format for the first time since the 2023 bilateral series in New Zealand.

Sri Lanka, slotted in Group B, will open their campaign against Ireland on February 8 in Colombo.

Sri Lanka’s updated squad

Dasun Shanaka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Pramod Madushan

