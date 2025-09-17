Ojha, RP Singh set to become India's new selectors

IMAGE: From the South Zone, it was pretty clear that Pragyan Ojha, the former left-arm spinner with 100 plus Test wickets was an automatic choice. Photograph: BCCI

Former India left-arm fast bowler Rudra Pratap Singh and left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha are set to become national selectors with the exit of S Sharath and Subroto Banerjee from the current panel headed by Ajit Agarkar.



One of the heroes of India's 2007 T20 World Cup win, R P Singh, who had also bowled brilliantly in the preceding Test series in England, is coming in from the Central Zone having played most of his cricket for Uttar Pradesh.



He was also a part of the Parthiv Patel-led Gujarat team that lifted Ranji Trophy in 2016-17. R P Singh will replace Banerjee.



From the South Zone, it was pretty clear that Ojha, the former left-arm spinner with 100

plus Test wickets was an automatic choice.Sharath is set to replace Tilak Naidu as the chairman of the junior selection committee."RP and Pragyan are two players who have been asked to apply and it is clear that Cricket Advisory Committee is likely to clear the two names ahead of BCCI's AGM," a BCCI source told PTI.

RP, who will turn 40 in December this year, represented India in 82 international games and got 124 wickets. He played 14 Tests, 58 ODIs and 10 T20Is.



Ojha was regarded as a Test specialist, having picked up 113 of his 144 international wickets in red-ball cricket. He, in fact, got a 10-wicket haul in his last international game which also happened to be the last match of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.



Ojha played his best cricket for Hyderabad in domestic circuit apart from also turning up for Bengal and Bihar.



