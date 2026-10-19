Pragyan Ojha Replaces Agarkar As Chief Selector; Powar Named New Selector

Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha has been appointed as the new chairman of the Indian men's cricket team's selection committee, with Ramesh Powar also joining the panel.

IMAGE: Pragyan Ojha, who represented India in 24 Tests, 18 ODIs and six T20Is, was named the chairman of selectors based on seniority. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Pragyan Ojha has been named the new chairman of the Indian men's cricket team's selection committee.

Ramesh Powar has been appointed as a new selector, representing the West Zone, replacing Ajit Agarkar.

Ojha, who previously served as interim chairman, was chosen based on seniority.

Powar brings extensive coaching experience, including leading the India Women's team to an Asia Cup title and Commonwealth Games silver medal.

Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha was named as the Indian team's new chairman of selectors, while Ramesh Powar was named as the new selector.

Ojha had taken over as the interim chairman of selectors following the conclusion of Agarkar's tenure on October 4.

Powar was named as the West Zone representative to replace Agarkar on the national selection panel.

New Appointments and Experience

IMAGE: Ramesh Powar has since held major coaching roles, including Head Coach of the India Women's team, Mumbai and Gujarat, as well as Bowling Coach at the BCCI Centre of Excellence. Photograph: BCCI

'Powar represented India in 2 Tests and 31 ODIs during his international playing career. He has since held major coaching roles, including Head Coach of the India Women’s team, Mumbai and Gujarat, as well as Bowling Coach at the BCCI Centre of Excellence. During his stint with the India Women's team, he guided them to an Asia Cup title as well as a Commonwealth Games silver medal,' BCCI said in a media release.

The BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), comprising Ashok Malhotra and Jatin Paranjape, unanimously recommended the appointment of Powar following an appointment and screening process.

'The BCCI places on record its appreciation for Mr Ajit Agarkar for his commitment, conviction and contribution during his tenure as Chairman of the Men’s Selection Committee. Since his appointment in July 2023, Agarkar led the committee through a significant period for Indian cricket, with India winning three ICC trophies, two Asia Cup titles and back-to-back Asian Games gold medals,' the BCCI further added.

Ojha, who represented India in 24 Tests, 18 ODIs and six T20Is, was named the chairman of selectors based on seniority.

Team India's Selection Committee: Pragyan Ojha (Chairperson), Shiv Sundar Das, RP Singh, Ajay Ratra, Ramesh Powar