Porel Breaks Down After Ton, Speaks On Rape Charges

Bengal wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel opened up after an emotional Ranji Trophy century, saying, 'I will answer with my bat', amid an ongoing case involving allegations against him.

IMAGE: Abishek Porel breaks down after scoring his century against Delhi in their Ranji Trophy match in Kalyani, October 12, 2026. Photograph: Screengrab/CAB/X

Key Points Abishek Porel scored an unbeaten century for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy match against Delhi, becoming emotional after reaching the milestone.

Porel stated his century was a 'statement' to answer allegations through cricket, not words, after being arrested in an alleged rape case.

He was arrested on August 10 following a complaint by a medical student alleging sexual relations on the promise of marriage.

Bengal wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel struck an unbeaten century for his side in the ongoing Ranji Trophy match against Delhi on Monday.

After reaching the landmark, the southpaw broke down in tears.

Speaking to reporters at the end of the day's play, the batter broke his silence on the alleged rape case.

'I didn't want to cry; it came automatically. My celebration was a statement that I don't want to say anything. I just want to play cricket. I want to answer everyone through cricket,' Porel said.

'I have seen how to survive in a different world, a different universe. I have taken a lot of positive things from there, which have made me mentally tougher. Each day, each minute, each second, the way I spent them constantly reminded me while batting that I won't answer with my mouth, I will answer with my bat,' he added.

Resuming their first innings on Monday after bowling out Delhi for 240 on Sunday, Bengal reached 304 for three in 79 overs at stumps, with Sudip Kumar Gharami (122 not out off 221 balls) and Porel (114 not out off 161 balls) sharing an unbroken 199-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Details of the Alleged Rape Case

On August 10, Porel was arrested by police in Hooghly district following allegations that he had sexual relations with a woman on the promise of marriage.

The police registered a case against the cricketer under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A young medical student from Karnataka had lodged a complaint against Porel at the Mogra police station on June 23, alleging that the two had been in a relationship for around three-and-a-half years and had planned to get married.

The woman alleged that the two had travelled abroad together but that Porel later denied their relationship, following which she approached the police.

According to the complaint, the two had a dispute around a year-and-a-half ago which had escalated to the police station, but no complaint was filed at that time.

Following the June complaint, the police launched an investigation and teams visited Porel's residence in Chandannagar several times but could not find him there. The woman subsequently approached the Calcutta high court, following which the court directed the police to arrest Porel on July 20.

The court proceedings also involved allegations of criminal intimidation and other offences, besides the rape allegation.