Ponting Shocked, Hayden Labels Australia's Loss 'Embarrassing'

Bangladesh has made history by securing their first-ever Test victory on Australian soil, stunning the top-ranked Australian side with a dominant nine-wicket win in Darwin.

IMAGE: Bangladesh cricket team celebrates their famous victory. Photograph: BCB/X

Key Points Bangladesh achieved their first-ever Test victory on Australian soil, defeating the No. 1-ranked Australia by nine wickets in Darwin.

The win is considered one of the biggest upsets in recent Test cricket, with Bangladesh dominating Australia in all departments.

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting expressed genuine shock and praised Bangladesh's all-round performance, particularly their pace attack.

Matthew Hayden described Australia's defeat as an 'embarrassing moment' for Australian cricket, crediting Bangladesh for their excellent play.

Ponting also criticised Australia's batting struggles against Bangladesh's pace attack and questioned Pat Cummins' bowling and captaincy.

Bangladesh pulled off one of the biggest upsets in recent Test cricket as they stunned Australia by nine wickets in Darwin on Sunday, recording their first-ever Test win on Australian soil.

A Historic Upset

What made the victory even more special was the opposition. Australia came into the Test as the No. 1-ranked Test side and had a strong home crowd behind them. Bangladesh, however, played with belief and produced an impressive all-round performance to leave Australia stunned.

The win also continued a remarkable three-month run for Bangladesh. They won a Test series against Pakistan, suffered a Test defeat to Zimbabwe and then produced one of the biggest results in their history by winning a Test in Australia.

Ponting's Reaction and Australian Criticism

Ponting was particularly impressed by the way Bangladesh handled Australia's attack and pressure, admitting that the team genuinely shocked him.

Ricky Ponting said, "I honestly didn’t expect Bangladesh to play cricket this well. The Bangladesh team genuinely shocked me. The way they performed with their pace attack, spin bowling and batting was absolutely outstanding. They dominated Australia in every department and deservedly won the match. This is truly a historic and incredible moment for Bangladesh cricket. Their pace attack is genuinely one of the best. Just absolutely brilliant."

Ponting's reaction summed up the scale of the result. Bangladesh were not simply helped by Australia's mistakes -- they took the game to the hosts and dominated crucial phases with the ball and bat.

Matthew Hayden also admitted that he never expected Australia to produce such a performance, describing the defeat as an embarrassing moment for Australian cricket.

"I never expected this kind of performance from Australia. It’s a very embarrassing moment for Australian cricket. Full credit to Bangladesh -- they played excellent cricket," Hayden said.

Ricky Ponting was equally critical of Australia's display, pointing out how the hosts' batters struggled against Bangladesh's pace attack while also questioning Pat Cummins' bowling and captaincy.

"Absolutely. Australia’s batters were completely exposed against the fast bowlers. Pat Cummins’ bowling and captaincy were also below expectations. Mehidy Hasan Miraz was outstanding as an all-rounder. Full credit to Bangladesh for this historic Test win in Australia," Ponting said.