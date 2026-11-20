Hardik Pandya's strategic trade to Punjab Kings is set to transform their all-round capabilities for IPL 2027, while Rajasthan Royals explain the tactical reasons behind Shimron Hetmyer's departure.

IMAGE: Ricky Ponting believes Hardik Pandya's arrival has made Punjab Kings a well-rounded team ahead of IPL 2027. Photograph: Punjab Kings/X

Key Points Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting believes Hardik Pandya's addition makes them a genuine all-round team for IPL 2027.

Pandya joined Punjab Kings from Mumbai Indians in a trade for pacer Arshdeep Singh.

Ponting highlighted the depth of all-rounders, including Pandya, Marco Jansen, and Marcus Stoinis, providing extensive coverage for both spin and fast bowling options.

Rajasthan Royals head coach Kumar Sangakkara stated Shimron Hetmyer was off-loaded because he wanted to explore batting in a different position.

Sangakkara added that releasing Hetmyer was a tough decision but necessary to create financial flexibility for the Royals in the auction.

Head coach Ricky Ponting believes that the addition of all-rounder Hardik Pandya has helped Punjab Kings cover all bases, making them a genuine all-round team ahead of IPL 2027.

Hardik Pandya's Impact On Punjab Kings

Pandya joined Punjab from Mumbai Indians through a trade-in for pacer Arshdeep Singh.

"I've been really conscious of trying to keep the majority of our players together through this three-year cycle, leading into another mega auction next year. So we've decided to release six players going into the IPL (2027) and have retained 19," Ponting told JioStar.

Ponting detailed how Pandya, who came to PBKS for Rs 18 crore, has added value to the team.

"We've obviously brought in, through trade, Hardik Pandya, and traded out Arshdeep Singh. We've got a very well-rounded squad. Obviously, there's been a lot of talk about how many all-rounders we've got in our group.

"With Hardik coming in and Marco Jansen, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah (Omarzai), (Suryansh) Shedge, Shashank (Singh), Cooper Connolly, there are a lot of all-rounders there.

"It will hold us in really good stead. We've got a lot of bases covered there as far as spin bowling all-rounders and fast bowling all-rounders are concerned," he added.

Rajasthan Royals' Decision On Shimron Hetmyer

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals head coach Kumar Sangakkara said the franchise decided to off-load Shimron Hetmyer because the West Indian wanted to explore batting in a different position.

"We had to release Hettie because of the role vacancy that we have there. Hettie, over the last year and a half, has had an ambition to bat in a different position. He's still a wonderful player.

"But in terms of creating enough money for us to have the flexibility we need in the auction, it was a decision that had to be made. It's not something that we wanted to do. It was very tough," he said.