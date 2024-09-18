News
Ponting named Punjab Kings Head Coach

Ponting named Punjab Kings Head Coach

Source: PTI
September 18, 2024 15:33 IST
Ricky Ponting was previously coach of Delhi Daredevils for seven years

IMAGE: Ricky Ponting was previously coach of Delhi Capitals for seven years. Photograph: Delhi Capitals

Australian great Ricky Ponting was on Tuesday appointed head coach of Punjab Kings, replacing compatriot Trevor Bayliss in the under-performing IPL franchise.

The former Australian captain has made the switch from Delhi Capitals, a team he was part of for seven years.

"Ponting signed the contract yesterday and it is for four years. He will need that much time to build the squad. Ponting will take a call on the rest of the support staff," an IPL source told PTI.

 

Under Ponting, Delhi Capitals became a force to be reckoned with though the elusive title never came despite the team reaching the final in 2020.

He coached Mumbai Indians before that.

Punjab have never won the IPL since the league's inception in 2008 and the four co-owners will be hoping Australia's World Cup-winning captain takes them all the way.

Punjab's sole final appearance came way back in 2014. They have failed to finish even in the top five in the last seven editions and ended ninth out of 10 teams earlier this year.

Bayliss was in charge of the side for the past two seasons with the now retired Shikhar Dhawan as the captain. Sanjay Bangar was head of cricket development, Charles Langveldt, the fast bowling coach, and Sunil Joshi took care of the spinners.

Prior to Bayliss, Anil Kumble coached Punjab Kings but success eluded them.

Punjab have had a strong core including Arshdeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran and Jonny Bairstow but the results have not come.

Uncapped Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma were the standout players for Punjab Kings in an otherwise forgettable season this year.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
