Ponting hails Warner's 'unbelievable career' for Australia

Ponting hails Warner's 'unbelievable career' for Australia

Source: PTI
June 25, 2024 21:22 IST
IMAGE: David Warner is one of Australia's leading batters with 49 centuries across formats and close to 19,000 runs in international cricket. Photograph: BCCI

Former skipper Ricky Ponting paid glowing tributes to retired opener David Warner for his 'unbelievable' career across all three formats and said it will be difficult to find someone like him because of the impact that he had on Australian cricket.

 

Warner's 15-year-old international career came to an end after Afghanistan beat Bangladesh in Kingstown, eliminating former champions Australia from the T20 World Cup at the Super Eight phase.

"(I) put my arm around him. I said, 'just take a moment tonight to sit back by yourself and reflect on what's been an unbelievable career across all three formats for Australia'," Ponting said during the ICC's Digital Daily show.

"We know he retired in the summer from Test cricket, but you will struggle to find a guy that's had as big an impact on all three forms in Australian cricket than David Warner has."

The 37-year-old Warner had played under Ponting's captaincy and two Australians are also part of Delhi Capitals in the IPL where the latter is the head coach.

"I have been able to play with him, I've been able to coach him in the IPL the last couple of years, and I really enjoy his company. So, he should be very proud of what he's done," Ponting said.

Australia lost to India by 24 runs in their final Super 8 match in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia on Monday night before Afghanistan's victory over Bangladesh knocked the 2021 champion out of the semi-final race.

Having already retired from Tests last year and One-Day Internationals at the start of this year, Warner had announced that he would call time on his international career after the T20 World Cup.

With Australia set to enter a new era without Warner, pacer Josh Hazlewood acknowledged that his absence in the dressing room would be hard to fill.

"We'll definitely miss him around the group, out in the field and off-field. (An) amazing all-format career," he said.

"It's sort of been a slow burn with Test cricket, and ODI cricket and now T20. So, life without him, we've sort of gotten used to it a little bit … it's always different when you lose a player that's been there for so long."

Although Warner might be retired from all international formats now, he had stated that he might consider returning to the Australian for the Champions Trophy early next year if he does well in the T20 leagues.

Source: PTI
