Sharad Pawar Unveils Plaque Commemorating Polly Umrigar's Centenary

A commemorative plaque honouring the legendary Polly Umrigar was unveiled at the MCA Museum in Mumbai on his birth centenary.

Photograph: Mumbai Cricket Association

Key Points Former BCCI and ICC president Sharad Pawar unveiled a plaque at the MCA Museum to commemorate Polly Umrigar's birth centenary.

Polly Umrigar played 59 Tests between 1948 and 1962, captaining India in eight matches.

The plaque recognises Umrigar's significant contributions to Indian cricket as both a player and an administrator.

A commemorative plaque was unveiled by former BCCI and ICC president Sharad Pawar at the Mumbai Cricket Association Museum in Mumbai to mark the birth centenary of former India player Polly Umrigar.

The plaque pays tribute to the legend, who played 59 Tests between 1948 and 1962 and captained India in eight of them, and who also served the game with distinction as both a player and an administrator.

Honouring Umrigar's Legacy

"Polly Umrigar's contribution to Indian cricket is truly monumental, and it is our privilege to honour his legacy in his birth centenary year," said MCA president Ajinkya Naik.

"This commemorative installation at the MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum is a tribute to his remarkable achievements and enduring influence on the game," he added.