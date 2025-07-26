HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Pollard hails 'Hitman': 'Rohit knows what he wants'

Pollard hails 'Hitman': 'Rohit knows what he wants'

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

July 26, 2025 03:48 IST

x

'As an individual who has accomplished so much in cricket; he has it within himself to understand and know what he wants going forward.'

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma retired from Test cricket in May this year, but will continue to represent India in ODIs. Photograph: Reuters

Former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard says Rohit Sharma’s pride in performance will always be a driving factor in his career.

The ‘Hitman’, he believes, having achieved a lot, knows what he exactly wants.

Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket in May this year, bringing down the curtain on a remarkable journey in whites. He will continue to captain India in ODIs.

"It is a personal decision and he would have known why he [Rohit Sharma] wanted to do it.

"As an individual who has accomplished so much in cricket, he has it within himself to understand and know what he wants going forward. Again, pride of performance is always going to be there,” Pollard said.

 

"He's still going to represent India in the 50-over format of cricket. I don't see him changing the hunger and desire not to score runs. He wants to come out and perform and do well," he added.

Pollard also expressed joy in reuniting with former teammates and friends at the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025. He highlighted the excitement of being competitive again and looks forward to these opportunities.

"It feels great, again reconnecting with your old teammates, old friends, persons that you don't see on a daily basis; you get an opportunity to be competitive again. It's just fantastic and we look forward to it," said Pollard.

West Indies Champions Team owner Ajay Sethi praised his players, highlighting their success in the IPL and T20 formats. He mentioned their wins against England and expressed confidence in their upcoming match against Pakistan.

"They have been the greatest players of IPL and T20 format; their records and their performance speaks for itself. This is my best team on the paper and they're performing; they won the England game and then we had the game against Australia, we have a big game tomorrow with Pakistan. I'm very confident that we will definitely go to perform and win the game," Sethi said.

West Indies Champions take on Pakistan Champions in the 11th match of WCL 2025 at Leeds on Saturday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Root's century powers England to huge lead
PIX: Root's century powers England to huge lead
Root surpasses Ponting; second in Test runs tally
Root surpasses Ponting; second in Test runs tally
Rishabh Pant takes incredible to another level: Gower
Rishabh Pant takes incredible to another level: Gower
'Chinnaswamy Stadium unsafe for mass gathering'
'Chinnaswamy Stadium unsafe for mass gathering'
Is AB de Villiers Returning to IPL?
Is AB de Villiers Returning to IPL?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Wonderful Visa-Free/VOA Countries Indians Can Visit

webstory image 2

WWE Stars We Grew Up Watching

webstory image 3

7 Reasons Why I Am A Saiyaara Fan

VIDEOS

Thieves wearing Blinkit, Swiggy uniforms, rob jewellery store in Ghaziabad2:55

Thieves wearing Blinkit, Swiggy uniforms, rob jewellery...

PM Modi shares heartwarming moments with children in Male1:06

PM Modi shares heartwarming moments with children in Male

Families of Kargil war heroes gather at Lamochen Viewpoint to pay tributes10:23

Families of Kargil war heroes gather at Lamochen...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD