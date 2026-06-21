Pollard becomes T20 cricket's leading run-scorer with century for MI New York

Kieron Pollard surpassed Chris Gayle to become men's T20 cricket's leading run-scorer, reaching 14,582 runs with an unbeaten century for MI New York, although Washington Freedom won by 30 runs.

IMAGE: Kieron Pollard of MI New York celebrates his hundred against Washington Freedom in Major League Cricket 2026 on Saturday. Photograph: Major League Cricket/X

Key Points Kieron Pollard became the highest run-scorer in men's T20 cricket, surpassing compatriot Chris Gayle.

Pollard's century took his career tally to 14,582 runs from 736 matches.

Pollard is the only player to feature in more than 700 T20 games.

Despite Pollard's milestone knock, MI New York went down to Washington Freedom in MLC 2026.

Kieron Pollard became the highest run-scorer in men's T20 cricket after scoring an unbeaten century for MI New York in Major League Cricket (MLC) 2026 on Saturday.

The former West Indies captain went past fellow Caribbean great Chris Gayle during his knock of 100 not out off 56 balls against Washington Freedom. Pollard reached the landmark with a six and finished the match with 14,582 runs from 736 T20 matches, moving ahead of Gayle's tally of 14,562.

The milestone is another testament to Pollard's longevity in the shortest format. The 39-year-old is the only player in history to have appeared in more than 700 T20 matches, having played franchise cricket around the world for nearly two decades.

He now leads the all-time T20 run charts ahead of Gayle, while Alex Hales, Jos Buttler, David Warner and Virat Kohli complete the list of players with more than 14,000 T20 runs.

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Owen's Blitz Overshadows Record in Freedom Victory

Despite Pollard's achievement, MI New York suffered a 30-run defeat after Washington Freedom posted a daunting 245 for 5.

The star of the match was Australian all-rounder Mitchell Owen, who smashed 155 off just 68 balls, the highest individual score in MLC history. Owen brought up his century in only 41 deliveries and dominated the MI New York bowling attack throughout his innings.

He was well supported by Steve Smith and Mark Chapman as Freedom set a target of 246.

MI New York's chase got off to a disastrous start. Quinton de Kock and Monank Patel were dismissed in the opening over, while Glenn Maxwell removed Nicholas Pooran soon after. At 64 for 5, the match appeared all but over.

Pollard then produced a fighting knock, sharing useful partnerships with Romario Shepherd and Corbin Bosch. The veteran all-rounder kept the scoreboard moving and reached only the second T20 century of his long career.

He got to his hundred off the final ball of the innings and remained unbeaten, striking 11 fours and four sixes.