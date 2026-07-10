PM Narendra Modi surprises Steve Waugh with nostalgic photograph

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented former Australia captain Steve Waugh with a photograph from their first meeting over two decades ago during his visit to the MCG, highlighting the enduring sporting ties between India and Australia.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents Steve Waugh with a photograph from their first meeting more than two decades ago during his visit to the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday. Photograph: ANI/X

Key Points PM Modi presented Steve Waugh with a photograph from their first meeting during his visit to the MCG.

India and Australia launched a Sports Collaboration Roadmap to deepen cooperation in coaching, sports science, technology and infrastructure.

Modi said sport is a key pillar of bilateral ties and highlighted opportunities linked to future major sporting events in both countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a nostalgic moment with former Australia captain Steve Waugh during a visit to the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday, presenting him with a photograph from their first meeting more than two decades ago when Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

The event marked the final engagement of Modi's three-day visit to Australia before he departed for New Zealand. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan and former Australia women's cricketer Lisa Sthalekar were also present.

The old photograph sparked a warm interaction between Modi and Waugh and highlighted the long-standing sporting ties between India and Australia.

India, Australia Launch New Sports Collaboration Roadmap

During the visit, Modi and Albanese launched the India-Australia Sports Collaboration Roadmap to strengthen cooperation in athlete development, coaching, sports science, sports technology and sports infrastructure.

Addressing the gathering, Modi said the MCG holds a special place in the hearts of Indians.

"After coming to the Melbourne Cricket Ground, any Indian naturally thinks of two things -- the thrill of an India-Australia cricket match and the feeling that in both our countries, cricket is not just a game but a shared passion," he said.

Describing sport as a key pillar of bilateral relations, Modi said the new roadmap would expand cooperation beyond cricket to other disciplines. He added that the two countries would work together in sports training, science and technology.

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PM Highlights Growing Sporting Partnership at MCG

The Prime Minister also highlighted India's Khelo India programme and said India's preparations to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games and bid for the 2036 Olympic Games, along with Brisbane's hosting of the 2032 Olympics, would create fresh opportunities for sporting collaboration.

The visit also underlined the growing cricket partnership between the two countries. Later this year, the Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers will play the opening match of the 2026-27 Big Bash League season in Chennai, the first BBL match to be held outside Australia.

Before concluding his visit, Modi interacted with children participating in exhibition matches of cricket, kabaddi and Australian rules football, reaffirming the growing people-to-people and sporting ties between India and Australia.