PM Modi, President Murmu congratulate Indian women's team on Asia Cup triumph

The Indian women's cricket team has clinched their record eighth Women's Asia Cup title in a dominant performance against Sri Lanka, sparking widespread congratulations and hopes of inspiring millions of youngsters across the country.

IMAGE: Indian women's cricket team celebrate after winning their 8th Asia Cup title on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points The Indian women's cricket team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, won their eighth Women's Asia Cup title by defeating Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the final.

India remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, showcasing a dominant all-round performance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, and other prominent figures congratulated the team, hoping their success inspires young people.

Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma were instrumental in setting a strong total of 183/5 before bowlers restricted Sri Lanka to 111.

The victory is seen as a proud moment for Indian cricket, highlighting the team's confidence, discipline, and excellent performance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the Indian women's cricket team for winning the Asia Cup and hoped that this triumph will inspire millions of youngsters across the country.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian side defeated Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium to clinch their eighth Women’s Asia Cup title.

Dominant Performance Throughout the Tournament

India remained unbeaten throughout the tournament and produced a dominant all-round display, with Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma powering the team to 183/5 before the bowlers restricted Sri Lanka to 111.

'A proud moment for Indian cricket! Congratulations to the Women's team on winning the Asia Cup. May this triumph inspire millions of youngsters across the country to play more and shine,' Modi wrote on X.

Widespread Congratulations from Indian Leaders

President Droupadi Murmu also extended congratulations to the team for their historic achievement. 'My heartiest congratulations to all the members of Team India on winning Women’s T20 Asia Cup Championship 2026. They played superbly as a team throughout the tournament, winning all the matches. They have done the country proud. They are a source of great inspiration for our youth, especially our daughters. I am sure, they will script many more inspiring chapters of success and excellence,' the President’s official handle posted on X.

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla wrote: 'What a performance by our Women in Blue! Undefeated throughout the tournament and now Asia Cup champions for the 8th time Every player stepped up when required. A complete team effort and a proud moment for Indian cricket. Well played, Team India!'.

Inspiration for Future Generations

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also congratulated the players and praised their discipline and confidence displayed throughout the competition. 'Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the Indian Women's Cricket Team for their splendid victory in the final of the Asia Cup 2026. This historic achievement of yours is a matter of pride for all fellow citizens. The confidence, discipline, and splendid performance displayed by the team throughout the tournament is inspirational for everyone,' Dhami posted.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri also lauded India’s dominant performance, highlighting their batting, bowling and fielding efforts. 'What a day it was for Indian sports! Another big win for India! A dominating show by Team India to defeat Sri Lanka by 72 runs to lift the Women’s Asia Cup Cricket 2026 in Dubai for a record eight time! Batting brilliance. Bowling firepower. Electric fielding. Nerves of steel. Every department fired. Every moment belonged to India. Take a bow, Champions! You’ve made the tricolour fly higher and a billion cheers roar louder!' Puri wrote on X.