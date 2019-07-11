Please don't retire: Lata Mangeshkar tells Dhoni

July 11, 2019 16:32 IST

'The country needs your game and it is my request as well that you should not entertain any thought of retirement.'

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni's future is the subject of swirling speculation after what is being considered his last assignment in national colours. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Lata Mangeshkar urged India wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni to not think about retiring anytime soon as the country still needs a cricketer like him.



Tournament favourites India crashed out of the World Cup after losing to New Zealand in the semi-final on Wednesday by 18 runs.

The legendary singer, 89, who is an avid cricket follower, took to Twitter to support Dhoni, whose future is the subject of swirling speculation after what is being considered his last assignment in national colours.



"Namaskar M S Dhoni ji. I am hearing that you want to retire. Please don't think like that. The country needs your game and it is my request as well that you should not entertain any thought of retirement," Mangeshkar tweeted in Hindi, on Thursday.



Dhoni (50) and Ravindra Jadeja (77) added 116 runs for the seventh wicket partnership in the nail-biting match but fell short of reaching the target of 240 runs.