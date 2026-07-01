'Play him now!' Ex-selector's big call on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Former India selector Sarandeep Singh is strongly advocating for 15-year-old cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to make his T20 International debut against England, potentially making him the youngest player ever for India.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi displayed stellar form in the IPL and scored 94 off 29 balls for India A. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Former India selector Sarandeep Singh advocates for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's T20 debut against England.

Sooryavanshi, 15, could become India's youngest ever cricketer if selected.

He displayed stellar form in the IPL and scored 94 off 29 balls for India A.

Sarandeep Singh believes Sooryavanshi has the talent to represent India in all three formats.

The former selector stressed the importance of a rotation policy to blood young talent.

Former India selector Sarandeep Singh wants to see Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the Indian playing eleven for the T20 series opener against England in Durham. Sooryavanshi did not get to play in the series against Ireland that world champions India lost 0-2. If he plays against England on Wednesday, he would become the youngest cricketer to play for India.

"He should have played (against Ireland). The team management has to see how it should place him in the playing eleven. Sometimes tough calls have to be made. Give some senior players rest and he might get his opportunity. "If you are building the team for the future, then a rotation policy must come into play. Then you have to sit some players out and give them an opportunity," Sarandeep told PTI on the sidelines of the DPL auction here.

Sooryavanshi's Stellar Form And Future Potential

The 15-year-old was in stellar form in the IPL before scoring a match winning 94 off 29 balls for India A in Sri Lanka. Sarandeep backed Sooryavanshi to carry that form at the highest level. "This is the time to test him; don't leave him out. If there is an opportunity, just play him in the XI. The form which he is in right now, this is the right time to start playing with him as soon as possible.The way he is batting, he can win matches on your own," the former India spinner observed.

Sarandeep feels Sooryavanshi can go on to represent India in all formats. "He is very young, he can also learn red-ball skills. He is also playing for Bihar in the Ranji Trophy. He has the talent to play all 3 formats," he noted.