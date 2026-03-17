'Play Harpreet Brar Every Game': Bangar's Advice to Punjab Kings

Sanjay Bangar says Punjab Kings must play spinner Harpreet Brar in every IPL 2026 match and highlights the importance of the team’s young opening pair.

IMAGE: Harpreet Brar comes into IPL 2026 after a strong domestic season for Punjab. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Bangar believes Harpreet Brar can bowl effectively to both left- and right-handers.

With Yuzvendra Chahal handling middle overs, Brar could provide useful powerplay overs.

Bangar praised PBKS openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya after their breakout IPL 2025 campaign.

Former India all-rounder Sanjay Bangar believes Punjab Kings should make left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar a permanent fixture in their playing XI this season.

Bangar, who previously worked with the franchise, said Brar is far too valuable to be used merely as a match-up option.

Speaking on JioHotstar's Game Plan – Know Your Team, Bangar stressed that Brar’s ability to bowl effectively to both right- and left-handers makes him an important weapon for Punjab in the upcoming Indian Premier League season.

"I do not think there's pressure on Yuzi as such because he bowls in the middle overs. They have released Glenn Maxwell, who gave them important overs in the powerplay. So who is going to be the powerplay spinner?

'That's where I think Harpreet Brar is a quality player. Do not play him just for match-ups because, when I was part of that setup, I had tremendous confidence in his abilities. Whenever he was given the ball for Punjab, he did the job. I have seen it when he was playing against RCB as well. From an RCB point of view, I always rated him very, very highly. Right-hander or left-hander does not really matter for him. So play Harpreet Brar, maybe as an impact player, but play him in every match," Bangar said.

With Yuzvendra Chahal expected to handle the middle overs, Bangar believes Brar could play a crucial role in the powerplay — especially after the departure of Glenn Maxwell.

Brar arrives for IPL 2026 in impressive form. The left-arm spinner enjoyed a productive domestic season for Punjab, claiming 23 wickets in four Ranji Trophy matches, including two five-wicket hauls.

He also impressed in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with 15 wickets in nine matches.

Arya-Prabhsimran could come good for Punjab Kings

Punjab’s opening combination is another area Bangar is watching closely.

The franchise enjoyed rich returns from youngsters Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh last season.

Prabhsimran scored 549 runs, while Priyansh struck 475 runs in a breakout campaign that helped Punjab finish runners-up.

Bangar feels Prabhsimran’s experience should help him maintain his form.

"Prabhsimran Singh has been around for many years now. He has got a hundred in the IPL as well, a couple of seasons ago, and has been playing regularly for Punjab. Punjab has persisted with him. He was one of their retentions as an uncapped player as well. So I do not think the second-season blues (to have a second successive strong season) are there for Prabhsimran," he said.

Priyansh, however, faces a slightly different challenge after a relatively quiet domestic campaign.

"But Priyansh Arya, what a find he was for Punjab Kings. It was his batting which made sure that Punjab never looked to use their overseas top-order batter, and that is the reason I feel there could be a little bit of mystery around how Priyansh Arya copes with these expectations, because, so far in domestic cricket, I think he had a quiet season. We will have to see how he starts the season. If he starts the season really well, then I do not think it is going to be an issue, but if he has a run of low scores, then there could be some question marks about that opening combination," Bangar added.

Punjab Kings, last season’s runners-up, will open their IPL 2026 campaign against the Gujarat Titans on March 31 in New Chandigarh.