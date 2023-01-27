News
PIX: Women's U-19 T20 WC: India rout NZ to enter final

Source: PTI
January 27, 2023 17:09 IST
IMAGE: Shweta Sherawat's unbeaten half-century powered India to victory against New Zealand. Photograph: ICC Business Corporation FZ LLC 2020

Opener Shweta Sherawat smashed an unbeaten fifty after Parshavi Chopra's triple strike as India notched up a comprehensive eight-wicket win over New Zealand to storm into the final of the inaugural Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup in Potchefstroom on Friday.

 

India restricted New Zealand to 107/9 with Parshavi (3/20) leading a disciplined bowling effort after skipper Shafali Verma won the toss and elected to bowl in the first semi-finals.

The 16-year-old leg-spinner broke the backbone of the Kiwi batting line-up with three successive wickets to leave them at 74/5 in the 13th over.

IMAGE: Parshavi Chopra took three wickets in the 13th over. Photograph: ICC Business Corporation FZ LLC 2020

Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap, Shafali and Archana Devi also scalped one wicket each.

For New Zealand, Georgia Plimmer (35), Isabella Gaze (26) and Izzy Sharp (13) and Kayley Knight (12) reached double figures as they struggled to score runs at the Senwes Park.

Chasing 108, the women in blue romped home comfortably after Sehrawat produced a scintillating 45-ball unconquered knock which was studded with 10 hits to the fence.

IMAGE: India's players celebrate after Hrishita Basu took the wicket of Emma Irwin. Photograph: ICC Business Corporation FZ LLC 2020

Following the early exit of Shafali (10), who has not performed as per expectations in the tournament, Sehrawat and Soumya Tiwari (22) added 62 runs to take them to the threshold of victory.

Sehrawat and Gongadi Trisha (5) then completed the job with the former bringing up the winning runs with a four off Browning as India scored 110/2 in 14.2 overs.

Parshavi was adjudged the Player of the Match for her three-wicket haul.

In Sunday's final, India will face the winner of the second semi-final between England and Australia.

Brief Scores:

New Zealand Women: 107/9 in 20 overs (Georgia Plimmer 35; Parshavi Chopra 3/20).

India Women: 110/2 in 14.2 overs (Shweta Sherawat 61; Anna Browning 2/18).

Source: PTI
