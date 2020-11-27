News
Windies, Kiwis take a knee in support of BLM

Windies, Kiwis take a knee in support of BLM

November 27, 2020 17:21 IST
West Indies

IMAGE: West Indies’ Andre Fletcher on one knee to recognise Black Lives Matter before the first T20 at Eden Park. Photograph: Phil Walter/Getty Images

The New Zealand and West Indies cricket teams both took a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement before their Twenty20 match at Eden Park in Auckland later on Friday, New Zealand captain Tim Southee has said.

 

West Indies Cricket posted pictures of the players taking a knee to continue their fight against inequality and racism. "The fight against Inequality & Racism continues.#MenInMaroon #TeamWI," Windies Cricket tweeted.

West Indies

IMAGE: West Indies players kneel down. Photograph: Phil Walter/Getty Images

Both teams met on Thursday to discuss how they would recognise the anti-racism movement after the West Indies knelt to show their support before their matches in England this year.

“We agreed we will support West Indies and will take a knee after the umpires call play,” Southee said.

“It’s something that is very important to the West Indies and something we will support over their tour while they’re here.”

New Zealand

IMAGE: Devon Conway and Ross Taylor of New Zealand kneel down. Photograph: Phil Walter/Getty Images

West Indies Twenty20 captain Kieron Pollard said their team were pleased to have the support of the New Zealand side.

“It’s something we feel very strongly about,” Pollard said. “It’s something we want to inculcate around the world because it has impacted a lot of lives all around the world.

“It’s something we will continue to do to make gestures that is positively geared towards that. We have come together with the Black Caps and we thank them for their support.

“It means a lot to us as individuals and hopefully over time everyone will understand how serious this matter is.”

West Indies test captain Jason Holder and the team were given an award for their efforts to spread the anti-racism message that was amplified by the death of George Floyd in the United States this year.

While England knelt during the West Indies series, they did not repeat the gesture during games against Pakistan and Australia, prompting some criticism.

© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
