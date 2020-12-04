News
Why Williamson is one of the world's best batsmen...

Last updated on: December 04, 2020 12:08 IST
IMAGE: Kane Williamson celebrates his double century during day two of the first Test match against West Indies at Seddon Park in Hamilton, on Friday. Photograph: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

Kane Williamson showed few signs he has not played a Test since March as the New Zealand captain posted a career-best 251 on the second day of the opening Test against West Indies in Hamilton on Friday.

 

Williamson’s 22nd test century, and third double ton, made up almost half of New Zealand’s first innings total of 519 for seven declared before the tourists reached 49 without loss in reply.

John Campbell was on 22 and Kraigg Brathwaite 20 not out at the close of play at Seddon Park.

Williamson had started the day’s play on 97 after he and Tom Latham (86) put on 154 runs for the second wicket on the first day after Jason Holder had won the toss and asked the hosts to bat on a green pitch.

Williamson lost overnight partner Ross Taylor (38) in the second over but brought up his century when he punched a Kemar Roach delivery through point in the next over.

IMAGE: This was Kane Williamson's third double century and his last double ton also came at the same venue last year. Photograph: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

He then dominated the middle-order partnerships with Henry Nicholls (seven), Tom Blundell (14) and Daryl Mitchell (nine) and brought up his double century with another characteristic cover drive, again off Roach’s bowling.

While he lost Mitchell shortly afterwards, Williamson and Kyle Jamieson combined for a breezy 94 runs before the captain, who had hit Alzarri Joseph for a four and six to go past 250, was caught at deep midwicket attempting to clear the rope again.

Pace bowler Jamieson then continued to burnish his reputation as a potential all-rounder with a first half-century.

Williamson declared shortly after the 2.03m tall Jamieson reached his milestone. The 25-year-old now has scores of 44, 49 and 51 not out in his three Test innings after making his debut earlier this year against India.

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

