Will Jacks shines with bat and ball as England crush Sri Lanka in first ODI

Will Jacks delivered a sensational all-round performance, taking a career-best 5-22 and scoring an unbeaten 46, to power England to a dominant 89-run victory over Sri Lanka in the first One Day International.

IMAGE: England's Will Jacks celebrates taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis during the first ODI, at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, Britain, on Tuesday. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Key Points Will Jacks achieved a career-best 5-22 and scored an unbeaten 46, guiding England to an 89-run victory over Sri Lanka.

England posted 265 all out, with Harry Brook contributing 67 runs, while Sri Lanka was bowled out for 176 in reply.

Debutante leg-spinner Sachindu Colombage impressed for Sri Lanka with 3-44, including the wickets of Joe Root and Jos Buttler.

England captain Harry Brook praised Jacks's outstanding all-round performance and the team's adaptability on a challenging pitch.

Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis highlighted the team's struggle with middle-order partnerships and the need for more boundaries.

IMAGE: Will Jacks excelled with bat and ball, scoring 46 not out off 47 balls before taking a career-best 5-22 to wrap up the Sri Lankan tail. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Will Jacks took a career best 5-22 and scored an unbeaten 46 to guide England to an 89-run victory over Sri Lanka in the first One Day International at Chester-le-Street on Tuesday.

After electing to bat, England posted 265 all out in 48.1 overs, before Sri Lanka limped their way to 176 all out in 37 overs in reply as the home side continued their good recent run in the format ahead of next year’s Cricket World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

England have won five of their last six ODI fixtures, a run that also includes two victories over Sri Lanka in Colombo in January.

England's Dominant Performance

IMAGE: Captain Harry Brook top-scored for England after electing to bat with 67 off 69 balls. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

"It wasn’t the easiest of surfaces but we want to be a team that can adapt to conditions and get a win when they are not in our favour and I thought we did that very well today," England captain Harry Brook told Sky Sports.

"Jacks is an outstanding player and has been for many years now. The way he has come into this role in the middle order and played his part with the ball has been awesome."

Their innings was given impetus by Brook’s 67 from 69 balls before he holed out at deep cover.

Jacks struck a fine unbeaten 46 from 47 balls, while Joe Root was bowled by debutant leg-spinner Sachindu Colombage for 44 from 52 deliveries.

Colombage, 28, picked up 3-44 in his 10 overs with Jos Buttler (31) another of his victims in a promising debut.

Key Contributions And Pitch Conditions

IMAGE: Sri Lanka's debutant leg-spinner Sachindu Colombage took three wickets for 44 runs in his 10 overs. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

The wicket was a little slow, which made stroke-play more challenging, as England's last five wickets added 69 runs after 300 had seemed on the cards at one point.

Seamer Asitha Fernando managed some swing and took 3-53 in his 9.1 overs.

Captain Kusal Mendis scored 42 from 60 balls but Sri Lanka could not stem the flow of wickets and, just as they have throughout the tour, struggled to form partnerships.

Sri Lanka's Struggles And Captain's Reaction

IMAGE: Dunith Wellalage was Sri Lanka’s top-scorer with a brisk 45 off 36 balls. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Dunith Wellalage hit a brisk 45 from 36 deliveries but was one of three wickets for spinner Jacks in a single over to end the game.

"The bowlers did really well in the first innings, but our middle order was struggling a little when we were batting. We have to try and create something more special in the middle order and had to score more boundaries earlier (in the innings),” Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis said.

The second match in the series will be played in Leeds on Thursday, before a final clash at The Oval on Sunday.