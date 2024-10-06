News
Home  » Cricket » PIX: West Indies breeze past minnows Scotland

PIX: West Indies breeze past minnows Scotland

Source: PTI
October 06, 2024 23:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: West Indies players celebrate after scoring the winning runs against Scotland. Photograph: ICC

Riding on their excellent show with the ball, West Indies got the better of Scotland by six wickets in their Women's T20 World Cup match in Dubai on Sunday.

With this, West Indies opened their account in the tournament after losing the first match to South Africa by 10 wickets.

For Scotland, it was their second successive defeat.

IMAGE: West Indies players celebrate a wicket against Scotland. Photograph: ICC

Opting to bat after winning the toss, Scotland could only manage 99 for eight in their allotted 20 overs with leg-spinner Afy Fletcher (3/22) doing the star turn for the Windies with the ball.

Skipper Kathryn Bryce and Ailsa Lister made 25 and 26, respectively, for the Scots who are currently placed at the bottom of the table.

When their turn to bat came, the West Indies too were off to a bad start and lost their opener Stafanie Taylor with just 5 runs on the board in the innings' first over.

IMAGE: Scottish players celebrate the dismissal of West Indian batter Stafanie Taylor. Photograph: ICC

Qiana Joseph (31 off 18 balls) stabilised the innings before the duo of Deandra Dottin (28 off 15 balls) and Chinelle Henry (18 off 10 balls) remained unbeaten to steer their side to win with 50 balls to spare.

Olivia Bell (2/18) was the most successful bowler for Scotland.

Brief scores:

Scotland: 99/8 in 20 overs (Kathryn Bryce 25, Ailsa Lister 26; Afy Fletcher 3/22)
West Indies: 101/4 in 11.4 overs (Qiana Joseph 31, Deandra Dottin not out 28).

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
