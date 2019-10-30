PIX: Warner, Smith hit 50s to help Australia seal T20I series

October 30, 2019 17:35 IST

IMAGE: David Warner, left, with Steve Smith. Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

David Warner and Steve Smith hit unbeaten half-centuries as Australia crushed Sri Lanka by nine wickets to take an unassailable 2-0 lead, in the second T20 International, in Brisbane on Wednesday.

Warner stroked 60 from 41 balls, while Smith smashed 53 from 36 balls as the duo helped Australia cruise to 118 for one in 13 overs, to win with seven overs to spare, in the second game of the three-match T20I series.

Earlier, a clinical showing with the ball from Australia had helped bowled out Sri Lanka for a below-par 117.

IMAGE: David Warner hits a boundary. Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Australia had won the first of the three-match series in Adelaide on Sunday, thrashing the visitors by 134 runs, with Warner smashing a century.



Electing to bat, Sri Lanka lost an early wicket when Kusal Mendis was run out for one in the second over.

IMAGE: Steve Smith bats during the second T20 International. Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Billy Stanlake, who replaced Mitchell Starc, then bowled Danushka Gunathilaka for 21 before Ashton Agar claimed the wickets of Avishka Fernando (17) and Kusal Perera (27) in successive overs.



Adam Zampa and Pat Cummins also bagged a couple of wickets each as none of Sri Lanka's batsmen were able to carry on after getting off to starts before they were bowled out in the penultimate over.

IMAGE: Kusal Perera is bowled by Ashton Agar. Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

However, Sri Lanka made a bright start with the ball as captain Lasith Malinga dismissed his opposite number Aaron Finch for a duck in the first over, but thereafter the two senior pros -- Warner and Smith -- took centrestage to carry their team to an easy victory.