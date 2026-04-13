Tearful Farewell: Tendulkar, Siraj Pay Tribute to Asha Bhosle

Sachin Tendulkar broke down in tears while paying tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle in Mumbai, as Mohammed Siraj bid her an emotional farewell.

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar and wife Anjali pay their last respects to Asha Bhosle at her funeral in Mumbai on Monday. Photograph: ANI/X

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was seen in tears as he paid tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle ahead of her funeral in Mumbai on Monday.

After paying his tribute, Sachin and wife Anjali condoled the legendary singer's family before leaving in tears.

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj prays besides Asha Bhosle's final remains. Photograph: X

Indian pace bowler Mohammed Siraj also paid his final respects to the legendary singer.

Siraj is a rakhi brother to Asha Bhosle's grand-daughter Zanai Bhosle.

Siraj was seen consoling Zanai and then he stood by Asha Bhosle's final remains and prayed.

Asha Bhosle passed away on Sunday, April 12, at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. She was 92.