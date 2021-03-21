News
Team India arrive in Pune for ODIs

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
March 21, 2021 19:59 IST
Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya with his forever travel partner. Photograph: Hardik Pandya/Instagram

The Indian cricket team arrived, in Pune, for the final leg of the ongoing series against England, which comprises three ODIs, beginning with the first game on Tuesday.

After claiming the four-Test series 3-1, which was played in Chennai and Ahmedabad, India on Saturday clinched the five-match T20 series by 3-2 margin at the refurbished Narendra Modi Stadium.

 

It is reliably learnt that the Indian team, led by skipper Virat Kohli, arrived in Pune by a chartered flight from Ahmedabad at around 4.45 PM.

The three ODI matches are to be played at the MCA stadium in Gahunje, on the outskirts of the city, on March 23, 26 and 28, sans spectators.

Rohit Sharma

Photograph: Kind courtesy, Rohit Sharma/Instagram

Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna, all-rounder Krunal Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav were included in India's 18-member squad which was announced on Friday.

Shikhar Dhawan

Photograph: Kind courtesy, Shikhar Dhawan/Instagram

Apart from Kohli, the Indian squad also comprises Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant and bowlers led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

India had suffered a 1-2 loss in the ODI series in Australia last year.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
