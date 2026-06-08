Suthar makes dream debut as India outplay sorry Afghanistan

Manav Suthar took 7 wickets as India recorded their biggest Test victory with an innings and 300 runs against Afghanistan in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Monday.

IMAGE: Manav Suthar cekebrates the wicket of Sharafuddin Ashraf in Afghanistan's first innings on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

Manav Suthar's dream Test debut concluded with India registering their biggest Test victory -- by an innings and 300 runs against Afghanistan -- inside three days of the one-off Test in New Chandigarh on Monday.

The hosts piled up 564-8 before declaring their first innings and unleashing their spin-heavy attack on Afghanistan.

Key Points Left-arm spinner Suthar claimed 6-33 as India bundled out Afghanistan for 152 in the first innings before enforcing the follow-on.

He finished the match with a seven-wicket haul.

Indian off-spinner Washington Sundar took four wickets in Afghanistan's second innings as the visitors folded for 112.

Suthar showed all the requisite attributes to succeed at the highest level.

Left-arm spinner Suthar claimed 6-33 as India bundled out Afghanistan for 152 in the first innings before enforcing the follow-on.

Indian off-spinner Washington Sundar (4-36) did most of the damage in Afghanistan's second innings as the visitors folded for 112. Sharafuddin Ashraf did not bat with a quad injury.

IMAGE: Manav Suthar acknowledges the fans after picking six wickets in the first innings on debut. Photograph: BCCI

After the match against Afghanistan, Suthar showed all the requisite attributes to succeed at the highest level. The biggest among them being the consistency of landing the ball in the same spot.

Add the speed at which he bowls and the number of revolutions that he imparts while putting his whole body behind each delivery, Suthar is a complete package.

India have had bowlers who were wicket-takers on turners but the 23-year-old has shown that he can be a match-winner on placid surfaces by extracting both turn and bounce.

With Ravichandran Ashwin already retired and Jadeja in the twilight of his Test career, Suthar's emergence couldn't have happened at a better time.

He will face a far bigger Test in Sri Lanka where the quality of batting will be way better but the Indian team management can think of slowly phasing Jadeja out by the end of this World Test Championship cycle.

IMAGE: Rahmat Shah celebrates his half-century. Photograph: BCCI

Earlier, Afghanistan lost their last five wickets in the morning session of the third day itself after resuming their first innings on 113-5.

Rahmat Shah (60) led their resistance in the first innings with a composed knock that included nine fours and a six.

Suthar, who had already removed Ashraf caught behind, bowled Rahmat round the legs to complete a five-wicket haul. He also sent back Mohammad Saleem in the same over.

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Abdul Malik. Photograph: BCCI

Afghanistan wilted after barely crossing the 150-mark but their openers had to walk out to bat again after India captain Shubman Gill decided to enforce the follow-on.

Seamer Mohammed Siraj trapped opener Abdul Malik for eight but Sediqullah Atal (42) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (24) decided to counter-attack.

IMAGE: India's players celebrate winning the one-off Test against Afghanistan on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

Kuldeep Yadav (3-30) cut short Gurbaz's run-a-ball knock and Rahmat (13) also threw away his wicket trying to go after spinner Sundar.

Yadav removed Nangeyalia Kharote and Saleem off successive deliveries -- both batters fell to rash strokes -- to seal India's victory on a frenetic day when 14 Afghan wickets tumbled.