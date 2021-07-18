News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Spinners shine as England beat Pakistan to level T20 series

Spinners shine as England beat Pakistan to level T20 series

July 18, 2021 23:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: England's Adil Rashid, left, celebrates with team mate Moeen Ali after taking the wicket of Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan during the second T20 International in Leeds. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

England's stand-in skipper Jos Buttler top-scored with 59 before their spinners ripped through the Pakistan batting unit to seal a 45-run win in the second Twenty20 International and level the series at 1-1 on Sunday.

 

Chasing 201 runs to win at Headingley, Pakistan's openers made a bright start with the bat but lost their way after England fast bowler Saqib Mahmood dismissed captain Babar Azam (22) in the sixth over.

England tightened their grip in the middle overs as leg-spinner Adil Rashid removed Mohammad Rizwan and Sohaib Maqsood in his second spell.

IMAGE: Moeen Ali smashed a quickfire 36 from 16 balls, hitting six fours and a six. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Off-spinner Moeen Ali removed Mohammad Hafeez and Fakhar Zaman cheaply as Pakistan were left tottering at 95/5.

Azam Khan was stumped off Matt Parkinson's leg-break, before Mahmood returned to rip through the lower order and restrict the tourists to 155/9 in 20 overs.

Earlier, Buttler marked his return to the national team with his 14th T20I fifty as England were bowled out for 200 with a ball to spare.

Buttler was declared fit after a calf injury and took the captaincy as Eoin Morgan chose to rest himself in a bid to rotate his squad ahead of this year's T20 World Cup.

IMAGE: Jos Buttler marked his return to the national team with his 14th T20I fifty, hitting 59 from 39 balls. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

After the hosts lost Jason Roy and Dawid Malan in the opening three overs, Buttler and Ali restored order with a brisk 67-run partnership.

Ali eventually fell for 36, scooping fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain to mid-off, but Buttler accelerated the England run rate alongside the hero of the last match Liam Livingstone.

Buttler picked out mid-off for Hasnain's second wicket of the innings, but Livingstone, fresh from scoring England's fastest ever hundred, went on to produce another entertaining innings for the home supporters.

Livingstone managed the biggest hit of the day, tonking Haris Rauf's delivery straight over the newly built Football Stand.

The right-handed batsman was run out for 38 off 23 balls before the lower order added another 35 off the last four overs to take England's score to 200 for the second consecutive game - this time to secure victory.

Both teams now head to Manchester for the series decider on Tuesday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Kohli and Co hit nets ahead of Test series
Kohli and Co hit nets ahead of Test series
India should move on from 2007, 2011 WC wins: Gambhir
India should move on from 2007, 2011 WC wins: Gambhir
SL series will serve as audition for WT20 spot: Dhawan
SL series will serve as audition for WT20 spot: Dhawan
Pogacar wins second consecutive Tour de France title
Pogacar wins second consecutive Tour de France title
'Pegasus may have spied on over 40 Indian journalists'
'Pegasus may have spied on over 40 Indian journalists'
PICS: India prove too good for Sri Lanka in 1st ODI
PICS: India prove too good for Sri Lanka in 1st ODI
World Cup: Gujrathi, Harikrishna close in on Round 4
World Cup: Gujrathi, Harikrishna close in on Round 4

Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics

More like this

PICS: India prove too good for Sri Lanka in 1st ODI

PICS: India prove too good for Sri Lanka in 1st ODI

Dhawan 10th Indian to go past 6000 ODI runs

Dhawan 10th Indian to go past 6000 ODI runs

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances