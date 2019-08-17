PIX: Smith floored by Archer bouncer

August 17, 2019 19:56 IST

Australia's batting mainstay Steve Smith was forced to retire after being struck on the neck by debutant fast bowler Jofra Archer, on Day 4 of the first Ashes Test, at Lord's on Saturday.

Smith fell to the ground after being struck on the neck, in the 77th over.



The former Australia captain, who was earlier struck on the arm by Archer, could not continue his innings after the painful blow and had to walk off the field after a splendid innings of 80.

Smith, who made 144 and 142 in Australia's victory in the first Test, had defied the England attack again as he helped the touring side reach 203 for six in reply to England's 258.



He was given a standing ovation by the crowd at the home of cricket as he walked off the ground.

However, Smith returned to the crease in the 86th over after the fall of Peter Siddle's wicket after he was cleared to continue.

Smith showed great intent as he heaved Chris Woakes for a four over the leg side and then hit the next through the covers for another boundary.

