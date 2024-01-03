News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PIX: Rizwan, Jamal power Pakistan to 313 on Day 1

PIX: Rizwan, Jamal power Pakistan to 313 on Day 1

January 03, 2024 12:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Aamir Jamal

IMAGE: Aamer Jamal played a pivotal role, finishing with a solid 82 runs. Photograph: PCB/X

Outstanding performances by Mohammad Rizwan and Aamer Jamal propelled Pakistan to a total of 313 against Australia on day one of the ongoing third Test at the iconic SCG on Wednesday.

 

Mohammad Rizwan

Photograph: Kind Courtesy PCB/X

Despite facing early setbacks after choosing to bat first, Pakistan showcased resilience with Rizwan contributing a powerful 88 runs. Aamer Jamal played a pivotal role, finishing with a solid 82 runs, ultimately steering Pakistan to a commendable total.

Pat Cummins

Photograph: Kind Courtesy ICC/X

Australia's captain, Pat Cummins, was the standout performer with a remarkable five-wicket haul, while Mitchell Starc also secured two wickets for the visitors.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
'Test Cricket is something we all have to protect'
'Test Cricket is something we all have to protect'
'Warner's talent kept contract from being ripped up'
'Warner's talent kept contract from being ripped up'
Aus PM applauds Khawaja's bold move against ICC
Aus PM applauds Khawaja's bold move against ICC
Truth has prevailed, says Adani on SC verdict
Truth has prevailed, says Adani on SC verdict
Markets At All-Time High: Hold Or Sell?
Markets At All-Time High: Hold Or Sell?
Jr wrestlers protest against Sakshi, Vinesh, Punia
Jr wrestlers protest against Sakshi, Vinesh, Punia
Hindenburg: Sebi urged to complete probe in 3 months
Hindenburg: Sebi urged to complete probe in 3 months

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

'Forget ICC rankings, India is overrated'

'Forget ICC rankings, India is overrated'

After backlash, SA defend weakened Test squad

After backlash, SA defend weakened Test squad

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances