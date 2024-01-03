PIX: Rizwan, Jamal power Pakistan to 313 on Day 1

IMAGE: Aamer Jamal played a pivotal role, finishing with a solid 82 runs. Photograph: PCB/X

Outstanding performances by Mohammad Rizwan and Aamer Jamal propelled Pakistan to a total of 313 against Australia on day one of the ongoing third Test at the iconic SCG on Wednesday.

Despite facing early setbacks after choosing to bat first, Pakistan showcased resilience with Rizwan contributing a powerful 88 runs. Aamer Jamal played a pivotal role, finishing with a solid 82 runs, ultimately steering Pakistan to a commendable total.

Australia's captain, Pat Cummins, was the standout performer with a remarkable five-wicket haul, while Mitchell Starc also secured two wickets for the visitors.