PIX: RCB's Ellyse Perry Stuns in a Saree

IMAGE: Ellyse Perry shines in a saree as RCB women's team celebrates in Lucknow. Photograph: RCB/X

With the Women's Premier League 2024 season reaching its thrilling climax, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women (RCBW) team recently paused their intense schedule for a much-needed moment of respite.

In Lucknow, they hosted a spectacular ‘Regal Rendezvous,’ a night designed to recharge the squad and foster team spirit ahead of the crucial playoff stages.

One of the standout moments of the evening was Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry, who captivated everyone in a stunning blue saree.

Perry's vibrant blue saree became an instant highlight, showcasing her effortless style. Perry, known for her exceptional talent on the cricket field, demonstrated her grace and versatility off it, embracing Indian culture.

She wasn’t the only one turning heads—teammates Richa Ghosh, Sophie Molineux, and other RCBW stars also embraced ethnic fashion, dazzling in traditional Indian attire.