PIX: RCB ride on Perry's unbeaten 90 to post huge total

Images from the WPL match played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and UP Warriorz in Bengaluru on Monday.

IMAGE: Ellyse Perry and opener Danni Wyatt-Hodge shared a 94-run stand to help RCB pile 180 for 6. Photograph: WPL/X

Ellyse Perry smashed an unbeaten 90 off 56 balls while opener Danni Wyatt-Hodge made 57 as Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted 180 for six against UP Warriorz in their Women's Premier League match in Bengaluru on Monday.

Sent into bat, RCB lost skipper Smiriti Mandhana early, bowled by Deepti Sharma in the fourth over.

Perry joined hands with Wyatt-Hodge and the duo shared 94 runs in 65 balls for the second wicket to take RCB forward.

IMAGE: Deepti Sharma celebrates a wicket. Photograph: WPL/X

Richa Ghosh (8), Kanika Ahuja (5) and Georgia Wareham (8) all failed to contribute, but Perry held the fort for RCB.

Tahlia McGrath (1/30), Chinelle Henry (1/34) and Deepti (1/42) picked a wicket each for UP Warriorz.