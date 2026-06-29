England Fight Hard But New Zealand Near Test Series Win

New Zealand is poised to claim a decisive Test series victory against England at Trent Bridge, needing only three more wickets to seal the win despite a spirited fightback from the English middle order.

IMAGE: New Zealand's Mitchell Santner celebrates with teammates after dismissing England's Gus Atkinson during the third Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain on Monday. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

Key Points New Zealand requires three wickets to win the third Test and secure the series.

England's Jamie Smith and Gus Atkinson formed a crucial 75-run partnership for the seventh wicket.

Spinner Mitchell Santner dismissed Gus Atkinson, breaking England's resistance before lunch.

Joe Root was run out for 18 by Henry Nicholls, a significant blow to England's chase.

New Zealand's bowling attack was weakened by Will O'Rourke's hamstring injury during play.

New Zealand need another three wickets to wrap up victory against England in the third Test and take the series at Trent Bridge.

England, who were 191-7 at lunch, needing another 182 to win, fought hard through the Surrey pair Jamie Smith and Gus Atkinson who put on 75 for the seventh wicket. However, Atkinson was trapped lbw for 19 by spinner Mitchell Santner's arm ball seven minutes before the interval.

England's Batting Struggles And Key Dismissals

IMAGE: New Zealand's Nathan Smith celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Emilio Gay, caught out by Tom Blundell. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

England’s faint hopes had receded further with the loss of two wickets in the space of five balls in the fourth over of the morning.

Emilio Gay, batting at No. 6 after Ben Stokes’s decision to promote himself to opener, was the first man to go. Unsettled by a delivery which took off in the previous over, Gay edged a good ball from Nathan Smith to wicketkeeper Tom Blundell for 10.

Four balls later Joe Root was run out for 18 by Henry Nicholls at backward point. It was a brilliant piece of fielding by Nicholls, hitting one stump off balance as he fell to the ground, but an ill-judged run to take on as Jamie Smith tried to get off the mark.

Smith, back in the England side after missing the second test on paternity leave, was unbeaten on 47 off 77 balls at lunch, a largely watchful innings which included one straight six off Santner.

New Zealand’s depleted attack was weakened further by the loss of Will O’Rourke to a hamstring strain mid-over after 35 minutes’ play.