PIX: Meet India's new captain and coach!

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya with VVS Laxman. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Stand-in captain Hardik Pandya and VVS Laxman, the head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA), are all set to lead Team India in Ireland.

Pandya will lead India in two match T20 Series beginning from Sunday.

On the eve of the match, Pandya and Laxman addressed Team India's huddle. They have an opportunity to try out a few of their new players.

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/Twitter

India will play a two-match T20I series on June 26 and 28 at the Village Ground in Dublin.

The short Ireland tour coincides with the tour of England where India will play the rescheduled fifth Test against England from July 1. India lead the series 2-1.

Hence, Laxman will replace head coach Rahul Dravid. This will be the first time when Laxman will be working with the national team.